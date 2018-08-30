Wallpaper Sunday: Newly Revealed 2019 BMW i3
Featuring the newly revealed 2019 BMW i3.
The new BMW i3 with 42.2 kWh battery is just around the corner. It hasn’t changed much compared to the 2017 facelift, but we like it in its new color, especially in autumn time.
Here we prepared a set of high-resolution photos.
You can find more wallpapers in our Wallpaper Wednesday series, which sometimes isn’t on a Wednesday…sorry.
*Images can be enlarged to 2,560 (width)
BMW i3 (120 Ah) (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)
10 Comments on "Wallpaper Sunday: Newly Revealed 2019 BMW i3"
BMW buyers seem to prefer these conservative colors. They don’t want the car to stand out, and be stared at.
Like the new brown exterior.
But, the interior. They could have gone with a light brown cloth seat. But, the faded in brown on grey? That’s not going to be popular.
Nice car, and nice house.
Is this from Architecture Monthly?
That has to be the worst car/color combo I’ve seen since the screaming yellow Pontiac Aztec I used to see years ago every week at my local grocery store. [shudder]
if I had the spare cash I would buy a couple of the high end trim pure BEV ones used. This car clearly will be worth way more than its list price in 30 years.
If you mean the absolute $ than I agree the car will be worth more. That is true of most products, the rising inflation assures that this happens.
If you mean the adjusted for inflation $ than I say there is no way . The only reason this car could be worth more in the future is if it becomes a collector item. That will not be the case because it is produced in large numbers and is fairly affordable.
eeewwww- what was BMW thinking!
It’ll still always be a weird mobile…
Unfortunately, you are right. Why doesn’t BMW create a compelling BEV that looks like the 3 series?
25% more batterie capacity in 1 year (with same weight and size) – just 3 more years and I would buy this car – it looks good for me except the back.
I really like the colour.