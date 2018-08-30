  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. Wallpaper Sunday: Newly Revealed 2019 BMW i3

Wallpaper Sunday: Newly Revealed 2019 BMW i3

4 H BY MARK KANE 10

Featuring the newly revealed 2019 BMW i3.

The new BMW i3 with 42.2 kWh battery is just around the corner. It hasn’t changed much compared to the 2017 facelift, but we like it in its new color, especially in autumn time.

Here we prepared a set of high-resolution photos.

BMW i3 (120 Ah) (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)

BMW i3 (120 Ah) (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)

BMW i3 (120 Ah) (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)

BMW i3 (120 Ah) (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)

BMW i3 (120 Ah) (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)

BMW i3 (120 Ah) (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)

BMW i3 (120 Ah) (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)

BMW i3 (120 Ah) (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)

BMW i3 (120 Ah) (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)

BMW i3 (120 Ah) (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)

Categories: BMW

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

10 Comments on "Wallpaper Sunday: Newly Revealed 2019 BMW i3"

newest oldest most voted
REXisKing

BMW buyers seem to prefer these conservative colors. They don’t want the car to stand out, and be stared at.
Like the new brown exterior.
But, the interior. They could have gone with a light brown cloth seat. But, the faded in brown on grey? That’s not going to be popular.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
REXisKing

Nice car, and nice house.
Is this from Architecture Monthly?

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Lou Grinzo

That has to be the worst car/color combo I’ve seen since the screaming yellow Pontiac Aztec I used to see years ago every week at my local grocery store. [shudder]

Vote Up1-5Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
deine Mutter

if I had the spare cash I would buy a couple of the high end trim pure BEV ones used. This car clearly will be worth way more than its list price in 30 years.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
TM3x2 Chris

If you mean the absolute $ than I agree the car will be worth more. That is true of most products, the rising inflation assures that this happens.
If you mean the adjusted for inflation $ than I say there is no way . The only reason this car could be worth more in the future is if it becomes a collector item. That will not be the case because it is produced in large numbers and is fairly affordable.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
38 minutes ago
David Force

eeewwww- what was BMW thinking!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
robus

It’ll still always be a weird mobile…

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
TM3x2 Chris

Unfortunately, you are right. Why doesn’t BMW create a compelling BEV that looks like the 3 series?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
36 minutes ago
Rudi

25% more batterie capacity in 1 year (with same weight and size) – just 3 more years and I would buy this car – it looks good for me except the back.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
BEVfan

I really like the colour.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago