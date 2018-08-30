VW Moves Forward With Solid-State Battery Partnership

4 H BY MARK KANE

Volkswagen tests QuantumScape solid-state battery sample.

The $100 million Volkswagen investment in QuantumScape, announced earlier this year, did not encounter difficulties and is now completed making the German manufacturer the largest automotive shareholder.

QuantumScape has been developing next-generation solid-state batteries since 2010 (since 2012 in collaboration with Volkswagen) and targets establishing a production line for these batteries by 2025, which is seven years from now and 15 from the start of the company.

That shows us how far those batteries really are, but as Volkswagen says there are several advantages worthy of giving it a try: higher energy density, enhanced safety, better fast charging capability and a much smaller space requirement”.

To move from research to production, Volkswagen and QuantumScape have formed a joint venture. the new company will be responsible for production.

The latest press release says that “Volkswagen has already tested QuantumScape early-stage solid-state battery sample cells in Germany running at automotive rates of power”.