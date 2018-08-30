Volkswagen and QuantumScape are combining their strengths in the new joint venture: Volkswagen is contributing its production expertise and know-how in scaling projects, while QuantumScape brings its technology leadership in the field of solid-state batteries to the joint venture. The shared goal is to enable an industrial level of production of solid-state batteries. One target is to establish a production line for these batteries by 2025.”
VW Moves Forward With Solid-State Battery Partnership
Volkswagen tests QuantumScape solid-state battery sample.
The $100 million Volkswagen investment in QuantumScape, announced earlier this year, did not encounter difficulties and is now completed making the German manufacturer the largest automotive shareholder.
QuantumScape has been developing next-generation solid-state batteries since 2010 (since 2012 in collaboration with Volkswagen) and targets establishing a production line for these batteries by 2025, which is seven years from now and 15 from the start of the company.
That shows us how far those batteries really are, but as Volkswagen says there are several advantages worthy of giving it a try: higher energy density, enhanced safety, better fast charging capability and a much smaller space requirement”.
To move from research to production, Volkswagen and QuantumScape have formed a joint venture. the new company will be responsible for production.
The latest press release says that “Volkswagen has already tested QuantumScape early-stage solid-state battery sample cells in Germany running at automotive rates of power”.
“The Volkswagen Group has concluded the planned increase in its stake in the California technology company QuantumScape. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) had no objection to the transaction. Volkswagen is investing 100 million USD in the battery specialist, thus becoming its largest automotive shareholder. Volkswagen will now take a seat on the board of directors of QuantumScape. Furthermore, Volkswagen and QuantumScape have formed a joint venture to enable an industrial level of production of solid-state batteries.
34 Comments on "VW Moves Forward With Solid-State Battery Partnership"
Sounds very promising that the first versions of solid state batteries are already tested in cars. ! Can’t come soon enough. This will be the key to start EV revolution.
Where did you see “tested in cars”? The article says “tested at automotive rates of power” which isn’t the same thing (although good progress nevertheless).
???
The EV revolution is going strong. The fact the Chinese and German gov are massively subsidizing their car builders, and Tesla continues to grow, should affirm that.
@jasonb said: “…This will be the key to start EV revolution.”

News Flash:
EV revolution is already in full swing using existing well established battery tech.
EV revolution is not dependent on a “solid-state” battery tech still in development stage that may or may not make it into market production 7 years from now.
Revolution is here when 1% of new cars are electric. Right!
Solid state batteries makes EVs on par in every aspect with ICE after which there is no reason what so ever to buy ICE.
Yes it is, the percentage is pretty irrelevant when it is doubling in size every or every other year and growing almost as fast as it possible can.
Solid state batteries will be an improvement but it’s not at all vital for the EV revolution that is currently going on.
There’s no reason now to buy an ICE. Btw it’s over 2% twice your guess, so only 100% off.
Yet 98% decides to do so. How stupid of them. They should have call you first.
What is the max range of any EV when driven 155 mph in autobahn?
@jasonb said: “Yet 98% decides to do so [buy ICE]. How stupid of them.

Yup… but it’s more an issue of uninformed intelligence than informed stupidity.
The word is quickly spreading that EV is increasingly a better alternative to ICE. So much so that Tesla is now in North America selling as many cars as BMW.
@jasonb: “What is the max range of any EV when driven 155 mph in autobahn?”

Depends on the EV. For Tesla Model 3 LR ~120km… back of napkin guess.
How common is driving 155mph on the Autobahan?
I don’t live in Germany, so using the Autobahn as a benchmark is basically a moot point for me.
Check the video “Tesla Model 3 Hits The Autobahn” to see whether the EVs can match ICE when driven fast over long distances.
There are lots of videos of the Model 3 on the Autobahn but I can’t find the one you specifically are talking about. They ones I see are of people driving the RWD Model 3 at it’s limited top speed of 140 mph / 225 kph. What that shows me is that an EV with a limited top speed of 140 mph can drive as fast as a gas car that also has a limited top speed of 140 mph.
Anyway the Autobahn is really irrelevant unless you are the .0001% of the World’s cars owners who drive on an unlimited speed highway.
What is Toyota doing to move it’s EV strategy forward?
Perhaps nothing?
If Toyota really doesn’t do anything, then it might become the “Nokia” of the car industry.
Toyota’s marketing is still promoting their hybrids which charge themselves while on the road. This message makes me hate this brand even though I’m far from being against hybrid cars.
I can’t understand how they could have been so in advance 21 years ago, and so late now.
I read somewhere that they consider current battery tech not advanced enough. May go directly to solid state battery tech.
If Toyota thinks they can Fast Track the EV forward without taking the necessary and proper stepping stones They may be in for a Rude awakening !
Why are stepping stones needed? Give examples?
Zunum aero is currently developing electrically powered commuter aircraft with the expectation that they’ll be able to incorporate future battery technology once it becomes energy dense enough for aviation use.
I think Toyota does a lot, they just keep their cards close to their chest. They are huge, and can not publicly state they’re behind the rest in EV technology – and admit they it. Less people would buy hybrids and what not.
As for Nokia. . they were kind of betrayed by Stephen Elop from Microsoft I guess. . and before he was boss they were big and slow to change. After the job as a Nokia boss Stephen Elop was right back at Microsoft, and I bet he got a fat paycheck for lowering the value of the handset division of Nokia (they’re still delivering a lot of the technology that drives the cell phone networks, including the new 5G networks).
Toyota should start By installing their Charging Infrastructure and then Proceed….as the saying goes., “Putting the horse in front of the carriage”
Toyota is also working on solid state batteries…
Toyota and Panasonic made an agreement end of last year to develop solid state batteries.
But what if 2030 rolls around and they haven’t quite worked out a production ready design and 50% of all new cars are EVs made with advanced liquid electrolyte Li-ion cells that are practically equal in all metrics to solid state. Or worse equal or better.
They don’t have endless cash on hand to sit and lose that big of their market share to standard EVs until they can get up and running with solid state. That’s a huge gamble to bid everything on a technology that isn’t guaranteed to work while others are selling cars in the tens of millions with technology that does work and that customers want while Toyota keeps working away in their lab burning cash and selling fewer and fewer cars in all segments every year.
We can (and do) justifiably complain about one company or another dragging its feet on EVs, but for me the most frustrating and puzzling company is Toyota. They have the resources to do something that will greatly accelerate the rEVolution, but have shown no public sign of urgency. And no, I don’t consider the plug-in Prius a significant step.
I keep hoping that behind the scenes Toyota is developing a 200-mile Prius EV, or even an all-new EV model, for example, and we simply don’t know about it.
Toyota and Honda are going to be shocked in 3 years unless they move fast now.
VW is , “Grasping at Straws” to try & catch Up . They Think that Throwing money at a promising Battery maker will solve all their problem . I bet that Nothing Positive will Result from this frivilous investment .. VW will Not Buy It’s way out of this one …
Batteries that are in every aspect 2×3 times better than Li-on batteries will be deciding factor when choosing a new car. It changes the driving experience completely. 500 miles range and 10 minutes charging are not impossible dreams any more.
Do u own an electric? You obviously have a screwed up idea about EVs.
@jason said: “Batteries that are in every aspect 2×3 times better than Li-on batteries…”
———-
Seems @jason is fixated on an unproven battery technology that may or may not make it to market production 7 years from now. In the mean time Tesla is selling as many cars as they can make with existing battery tech.
There are those that find a way to advance by leveraging what is available at hand and there are those that always find excuses to stay in place by pointing out what is lacking to move forward.
350 miles with 20-30 minute charging is already practically here. Some gas cars have a range of only 350-400 miles anyway. EVs have so many other advantages over ICEs that fueling time, IF you don’t have a home dedicated charging spot, is the only advantage ICEs have left really.
So at this point solid state or better liquid electrolyte cells will be icing on the cake and will help EVs reach the last 10%-20% of edge cases that EVs have a hard time covering but aren’t necessary in the next couple of years to continue marching toward majority adoption of the fleet by EVs.
I would say that if current cell chemistry is slightly improved with slightly lower cost for these cells then that will be more than enough to push to a majority adoption of EVs in all segments.
Everybody is working on and making Solid State Battery prototypes ., From Small independent battery makers to Toyota, Hyundai, Ford , Nissan Etc: and so on . So What ? ,, It’s the “Breakthrough” that will make it Happen , This will not occur overnight ! ….VW is Grasping at Straws , Try to buy their way out of this one !