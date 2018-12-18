VW Turns To SK Innovation As Cell Supplier For U.S. Electric Cars
VW Group has officially announced it will rely on SK Innovation as its primary battery cell supplier for North American EVs.
In the EV space, it seems everyone wants to know where the heck these batteries are coming from. Panasonic, LG Chem, Samsung, CATL, and SK Innovation are some of the top dogs in the segment. When an automaker says it will produce a large number of EVs in a short time, the question becomes … where will it get all these cells?
Now, we have information that Volkswagen Group has chosen Korean battery maker SK Innovation (SKI) as another battery cell supplier for its future EV efforts. These batteries will be just some of those that are fitted into the company’s upcoming Modular Electric Toolkit (MEB) platform.
Not only will SKI supply cells for North American vehicles, but it will also help with vehicles in Europe. Green Car Congress shares that this is a long-term agreement between VW and SKI. Volkswagen says that it is ramping up these suppliers to assure that it has access to the best technology and can live up to its promised, huge fleet of future EVs. Group Board Member responsible for Components and Procurement at VW AG Dr. Stefan Sommer says:
Within the framework of Roadmap E, the Volkswagen Group brands plan to bring 50 new full-electric models onto the roads by 2025. The Group needs battery capacity in excess of 150 GWh per year through 2025 just to equip its own electric fleet. That corresponds to an annual capacity of at least four “Gigafactories” for battery cells.
As previously reported, VW Group has also made ties with Samsung and LG Chem, but, at least at this point, those contracts are specifically for Euro-based models.
15 Comments on "VW Turns To SK Innovation As Cell Supplier For U.S. Electric Cars"
So VW can live up to their promises. 50 million evs, Oh brother.
Here’s a promise I would hope they would make and live up to.
No more stories about what they are going to do, unit they actually do something.
VW is about 6-8 years behind Tesla at this point. If Tesla can ramp up Model 3 and Model Y by 2021, it’ll be very hard to compete. Also VW needs to ramp up the tech on their cars mainly UI and Auto Pilot/Self Driving Auto Pilot that updates constantly. Its clear that tech orientated people not only wants electric cars but they also want the tech.
In one year timeline we will see the beginning of new era for electric car industry. As all the big automaker plan to launch new cars.
I sure hope so, but I’ve been disappointed before (notably 2015/2016).
Here’s an idea. If it bothers you so much, don’t read it
It’s just communication strategy. You should measure VW group on whether the launch the etron later this year as promised and the ID early 2020. So far the have not broken any EV promises, but have also not shown that they can deliver.
Take Tesla, they have broken several promises, but ultimately have delivered now. It’s not all that simple.
That “communication strategy” has been going on for some time.
2013:
“The bold claim came not from an offhand comment by an executive at this week’s Frankfurt Auto Show, but in a press release announcing that the VW Group had set its “sights on market leadership in electric mobility by 2018.”
“We are starting at exactly the right time,” said Group CEO Martin Winterkorn before the show.
“We are electrifying all vehicle classes, and therefore have everything we need to make the Volkswagen Group the top automaker in all respects, including electric mobility, by 2018.”
They totally changed their plans in 2016, and seem to be sticking to those.
They also meant hybridization. And regarding that, they are well positioned.
And they’re just releasing their first proper ground up BEV (the eTron)
150 GWh per year by 2025 means ~2.35 million EVs per year with same capacity as Hyundai Kona (64 KWh). At 60 KWh per car it will be 2.5 million EVs per year. It’s about 20-25% of their 2017 total sales.
I believe these plans will keep changing over next 2-3 years and they will be needing to advance their plans. Once the EVs take 10% of market share in major countries like US, China, UK, Germany etc… all the major companies will be forced to accelerate their EV roadmaps.
“50 new full-electric models onto the roads by 2025”, and that’s just Volkswagen! All the progress in the electric vehicle market we have seen in the last five years is going to pale in comparison to the next five years. It’s obvious that Volkswagen is positioning itself to become a leader in the EV market and I hope they succeed.
I don’t understand why they need so many different models at this point. Seems like they should focus on fewer models with higher volume.
They have the electric models for Skoda, Seat, Audi, and more.
Because the global automobile market is extremely segmented and the best way to maxmimize margin is to have platforms that can be easily adapted to niches but still maintain economics of scale. That’s exactly what they are trying to achieve with the MEB platform. All these cars are going to be very similar from an internal component and technology point of view, but look differently and cater to different customers. It’s exactly what VW has done with the MQB platform for their ICE cars.