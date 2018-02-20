  1. Home
  3. VW’s First All-Electric Factory Will Produce 100,000 Cars A Year

BY VANJA KLJAIC

The carmaker aims to produce only fully-electric cars at its Zwickau plant in Germany

With every legacy carmaker out there either scrambling to produce a viable electric vehicle model, current infrastructure will definitely need an overhaul.

For Volkswagen, a company heavily impacted by the dieselgate fiasco, producing eco-friendly EVs is definitely a way to go in order to clear up its reputation. Hence, the German carmaker plans to produce 100,000 at its first production facility to go electric: the Zwickau plant.

There, the first of several models from VW’s I.D. electric vehicle range are slated to be produced. Ultimately, the company aims to gear up to 100,000 electric vehicles by 2020, giving this production plant a daunting task of satisfying the ever-growing needs of the EV car world.

This information was revealed by Volkswagen E-mobility board member Thomas Ulbrich while doing an interview with Handelsblatt earlier last week. While confirming the plant’s location, Ulbrich also emphasized how the Zwickau plant was only the beginning of VW’s electric vehicle onslaught coming in the next few years.

“By mid-2020s, we will be converting the entire current plant in Zwickau, from 100 percent [gas] today to 100 percent electric cars. Zwickau is, if you like, only the tip of the iceberg. Our mission is nothing less than the transformation of the Group-wide production network towards e-mobility. We speak about 16 locations worldwide – and that’s within just three years, “

Every one of those locations is set to produce a number of electric vehicles based on VW’s I.D. concepts revealed in the last several years. All of these are based on the company’s new MEB platform for electric vehicles and include models ranging from small hatchbacks to large crossover and even tiny vans.

Volkswagen I.D. Vizzion
Source: Electrek

20 Comments on "VW's First All-Electric Factory Will Produce 100,000 Cars A Year"

(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

Here’s the problem with how the fed rebate works. This filthy dirty lying cheat device using companies products still qualify for the rebate.

The rules should be amended to DQ the filthy cheaters.

Don’t buy their products. You’re just rewarding bad behavior!.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2018/03/29/london-court-set-give-go-ahead-dieselgate-lawsuit-60000-volkswagen/

1 hour ago
Lawrence

Looks like a Model 3.

100,000 within the next 2 years? Sounds like another one of those VW claims that keep getting kicked down the road.

1 hour ago
Andy

I thought that too, but then again the Model 3 looks like a Beetle from the front so – looks like a sedan Beetle.

1 hour ago
James
I believe Volkswagen is claiming a goal of 100,000 EVs produced from that single factory in one year. You are quoting cumulative Tesla sales. Tesla will hit 100,000 total units sold in 2018 this quarter. Tesla indeed sets tbe bar. A mega corporation like Volkswagen or GM can outproduce all of Tesla’s results using only one or two of it’s production lines in only one of their many factories. A staggering thought, but so true. This highlights just how anemic and unsubstantial all EV efforts to market have been for all ICE OEMs. Literally a grain of sand in a bucket. It’s like a big bully on the schoolyard showing off how tough he is by letting the little pipsqueak kid get in a couple of first punches while he tightens his belly. Holding the weakling at arms length saying, “when I punch you, punk, it’s LIGHTS OUT!” Volkswagen, paying their Dieselgate penance, could undercut Tesla sales with lower MSRPs, greater value and massive production numbers…If they desire to, Will they? Not likely. The prospect that makes auto giants like Volkswagen and Ford lose sleep is that if they do mass produce BEVs in the 100,000s people will seek out… Read more »
49 minutes ago
REXisKing

Tesla sets the pace.
Otherwise, nothing happens.

Funny, how none of the news on insideEV’s is ever covered on CNBC.

1 hour ago
Andy

One is a national news organisation catering to a large, diverse market, the other is a specialty news site catering to a relatively small group of people interested in a particular subject. It’s not really funny at all, any more so than CNBC not covering this years wheat harvest yields* or advances in drilling techniques.

*I get a magazine aimed at farmers sent to my door every month addressed to a previous home owner that covers just this…

2 minutes ago
PHEVfan

100,000 electric vehicles by 2020 is a little late to the game. Tesla cleared that last year with one plant, and GM and Nissan are over half that already. Granted, they are still ahead of some other laggards (Toyota, Ford, etc.) but they really need to step it up.

1 hour ago
YVES LAURIN

but if they really want it, they have the money to ramp it up

1 hour ago
eject

They will produce a lot more than 100k by 2020. The article fails to point out that this is just about Zwickau which also isn’t their only plant that currently is converted to electric but the first one that will be 100% electric. As the VW guy said, it is just the tip of the iceberg. Afterall in 2025 they plan to have reached 3 million fully electric cars or 25% of their total output.

1 hour ago
David H

Plus, Zwickau in the past produced 250k cars a year [1]. So the capacity to increase output is there. So in the beginning the plant will also still produce gasoline cars that get replaced more and more with EVs, starting with 100k in 2020 (which should mean that it’ll be the Neo that comes in 01/2020 – the pictured Crozz is coming a year later, I think).

[1] https://www.volkswagen-sachsen.de/de/unternehmen/zahlen-und-fakten.html

39 minutes ago
R.S

One out of 16 plants that will produce electric cars, will produce 100k a year. That doesn’t sound bad to me.

Probably more than 1 million EVs per year in all of those factories.

42 minutes ago
Mark.ca

“This time is different”…my favorite quote from the stock market.
Here’s for hoping!

1 hour ago
Get Real

It’s the “Tesla Effect” as Tesla’s master plan is working to compel a transition to sustainable transportation.

1 hour ago
John-EU

It says by Mid 2020 the ramp up should be at the 100.000 car level, so five years later than 2020.

1 hour ago
David H

No, by that time they want to be producing only electric vehicles.

38 minutes ago
RAV4 EV

Do they say when EV production will start and when the first unit will come off the line?

If their goal is 100k by 2020 in this plant then there should be a ramp up.

55 minutes ago
TM21

I’ll cut them slack. There are more automakers behind them than ahead of them.

54 minutes ago
Another Euro point of view

100k is only about 1% of their total production. VW group is understandably cautious.

50 minutes ago
G2

The VW group produced 10.8M vehicles last year and by 2020 0.833% will be “electric” and now they want the world to be impressed?
Yah. Not so much.

35 minutes ago
James

I read this article, including quotes, several times. If we read it enthusiastically with hope and a spoonful of sugar, it sounds downright awesome.

Yet, read it again and the “gear up to” and “mid 2020s to full EV” ( at Zwickau ) points seem ever so tentative. The mention of 16 worldwide auto plants and intentions are just corporate B.S.. Frosting. Mere words. You see how the quotes are cautiously couched. It sure sounds wonderful and rosey for an EV future, but Volkswagen is ever so trying to garner positive headlines for their company which nearly was destroyed by recent Dieselgate.

I’d come from Missouri when auto executives spout ever so wonderful EV promises. If you do not know, the State Slogan for Missouri is “The Show Me State”. In other words, talk is cheap. I’ll believe VW will convert one or more complete factories, or even produce 100,000 BEVs within one calender year WHEN I SEE IT WITH MY OWN TWO EYES.

20 minutes ago