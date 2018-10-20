VW I.D. Lineup To Get Electric Dune Buggy?

4 H BY MARK KANE

Volkswagen I.D. dune buggy is under “active consideration.”

Volkswagen is working on a total of three retro-themed electric I.D. concept models. The first one – I.D. BUZZ was already shown, while the two others are:

Classic two-seat dune buggy

5-door hatchback – ““contemporary re-creation” of the iconic Beetle”

The dune buggy could lead to resurrection of the classic Meyers Manx dune buggy (see wiki) based on the Beetle and produced from 1964 to 1971 (currently only in very limited volume).

According to WardsAuto, the dune buggy I.D. concept is currently under construction and unveiling is expected at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019.

The “active consideration” suggests that if the feedback is positive and strong enough, it could enter production.

“The new 2-seater, currently under construction as a concept at Volkswagen’s Braunschweig-based R&D center in Germany, is described as a modern interpretation of the original rear-engined, Beetle-based Manx buggy. It’s an open-top design featuring a low-set body, free-standing windshield, sturdy rollover bar and large wheels.”

Here is the Meyers Manx Dune Buggy in Jay Leno’s Garage

