VW Concerned Over High Costs Of Electric Car Development & Production
Volkswagen aims for 7-8% margins to be crisis-ready.
Volkswagen began a broad campaign of electrification with an original plan to spend €20 billion ($23 billion) for the purpose, but it’s not going to happen.
It’s already known that the investment will be required to be higher. One of the reasons are… competitors that have been making more progress or, in other words, developing excellent plug-ins.
Volkswagen Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess said:
“The burden for our company, such as the cost of bringing to market electric cars, will be higher than expected,” Diess said in a joint interview with labor head Bernd Osterloh in VW’s internal newsletter. “This is particularly so since some of our competitors have been making more progress.”
A similar statement comes from Mercedes-Benz, which expects that spending will be higher than an initial estimate of €10 billion.
There is an urgent need to find more money for this armaments race. Volkswagen realizes that 4% margin is just a minimum and the company needs 5-6% to handle some future investments. 8% would make the company crisis-ready and that’s the target level by 2025.
Source: Bloomberg
I do not believe them that this is complicated.
Everybody knows that it is incredibly easy to produce EVs if you are a car company that knows how to build cars (which Tesla allegedly does not.
🤣
Tesla doesn’t need to electrify 300 models and they had the liberty of not turning a profit. For VW not yielding their 10% is problematic and they ease people into the fact that their margins will be smaller during the transition and that they hope they will be in the 8% region again in 2025.
If they wait long enough, they will not be able to turn any profit at all.
VW and Mercedes only need to electrify the cars they want to sell.
So far 3 down votes for stating the obvious. Congratulations but I am sure you can do better. You should try harder with facts and truth.
I’d be really disappointed if this doesn’t get me into the double digit downvotes.
Why do they need 300 models?
To offer choices in style, form, function, comfort, luxury and price.
They don’t offer much of that now but they need to for evs? Please…
More excuses!
That shows your bias rather than being a legitimate critique of one of the largest vehicle manufacturers on the planet. They must be doing something right.
yes, deceiving the public
They do offer that many models over all the VW brands.
Tesla is selling quite a few EVs and they only make 3 models. VW doesn’t have to convert their entire fleet in one fell swoop. It’s not all or nothing. That’s ridiculous.
Do you really think four models (e.g. S, X, 3, Roadster 2) is really going to be enough for a world market for a multi million car producing company? VW need to produce a range that satisfies people in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, SE Asia, China… the list goes on. All those markets have different requirements and wants and as such require different models to be produced.
Companies like Tesla will find this out soon, they’ll have to start producing far more models and variants, or stay a small car company specialising in one or two major markets.
Apple showed that focusing on a relatively narrow portfolio of well-positioned, globally marketed products can work. Obviously the vehicle market is different, but I think there’s plenty of room for Tesla to succeed without dramatically increasing the number of models they offer.
Either way, it’s kind of a moot point–Tesla isn’t planning on only making four models. They’re just focusing on the largest and most profitable segments first. We already know they have the Model Y launching in the very near future, and a truck and compact car only a little further out. Likely even more models will follow, but once they’ve covered some of the biggest segments the need becomes less pressing and they can take their time.
SO what you are saying is that once VW makes 1 EV then no one will buy any of their other models so they have to convert all of their models at the same time to EVs? That makes no sense. They can make a profit on EVs by starting with a handful of models using a similar platform, motors and packs.
Wrong: VW has the liberty of not having to show profit for years since ICE sales and servicing will provide „free“ money to EV business.
VW = Dirtty rotten filthy lying CHEATS!
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2018/03/29/london-court-set-give-go-ahead-dieselgate-lawsuit-60000-volkswagen/
Can VW afford itself to ignore the EV revolution?
No, VW cannot afford itself to do that.
Ignoring the EV revolution would be a huge strategic blunder.
And they know that.
If VW had been investing in low and zero emission vehicles instead of investing in diesels and investing in figuring out how to not get caught breaking the law they wouldn’t be in this mess. I do hope VW succeeds in finding the money so they can keep paying for that nice charging infrastructure they is building.
Traditional car companies and their investors are about to realize that it’s going to take ten (or more) years of meager profits and serious reinvesting in the company for them to survive the conversion to electric. Look at any other industry that underwent a serious technology shift and see how many of the industry leaders even survived the change from old to new, let alone maintained their market share.
So you can #1 reinvest some current profits to developing EV’s to ensure your long term future or #2 continue to pay dividends to which in turn means that the CEO gets his fill bonus. To him/her, the future is someone else’s problem.
Most CEO’s are consistent in their choices, so we already know what they will decide.
Just curious what competitor there are talking about.
I know one everybody’s want them to fail but in fact their hurting the big ones hard. Again and again and again.