Electrify America Shuts Down All 150-350 kW Fast Chargers Over Safety Issue

49 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

The cables seem to have an issue coping with the high power.

VW’s Electrify America is shutting down all of its U.S. fast chargers over a safety concern connected to the charging cables. News of this is just now surfacing via an official press release from Electrify America.

In part, the press release states:

At the recommendation of its supplier, HUBER+SUHNER, a leading supplier of high-powered charging cable technology in the industry, Electrify America is shutting down the majority of its high-powered chargers (150 kW – 350kW) in its network to investigate a potential safety issue with its liquid-cooled cables.

This calls into question the overall safety of CCS charging at such high levels. Perhaps there are still some kinks that need to be ironed out before ultra-fast charging at up to 350-kW is indeed safe and reliable.

All CHAdeMO and L2 chargers at Electrify America locations will remain open. So too will the lower power 50-kW CCS chargers. This shutdown only impact 150-350-kW CCS chargers.

Full press release from Electrify America below: