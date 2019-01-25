  1. Home
  Electrify America Shuts Down All 150-350 kW Fast Chargers Over Safety Issue

BY ERIC LOVEDAY

The cables seem to have an issue coping with the high power.

VW’s Electrify America is shutting down all of its U.S. fast chargers over a safety concern connected to the charging cables. News of this is just now surfacing via an official press release from Electrify America.

In part, the press release states:

At the recommendation of its supplier, HUBER+SUHNER, a leading supplier of high-powered charging cable technology in the industry, Electrify America is shutting down the majority of its high-powered chargers (150 kW – 350kW) in its network to investigate a potential safety issue with its liquid-cooled cables.

This calls into question the overall safety of CCS charging at such high levels. Perhaps there are still some kinks that need to be ironed out before ultra-fast charging at up to 350-kW is indeed safe and reliable.

All CHAdeMO and L2 chargers at Electrify America locations will remain open. So too will the lower power 50-kW CCS chargers. This shutdown only impact 150-350-kW CCS chargers.

Full press release from Electrify America below:

ELECTRIFY AMERICA PARTIALLY SHUTS DOWN ITS NETWORK AS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLIER INVESTIGATES SAFETY ISSUE WITH HIGH-POWERED CHARGING CABLES

Reston (January 25, 2019) – At the recommendation of its supplier, HUBER+SUHNER, a leading supplier of high-powered charging cable technology in the industry, Electrify America is shutting down the majority of its high-powered chargers (150 kW – 350kW) in its network to investigate a potential safety issue with its liquid-cooled cables. The recommendation was issued to all of HUBER+SUHNERS’ customers using the technology worldwide.

“The safety of our customers is our highest priority,” said Giovanni Palazzo, president and CEO of Electrify America. “Out of an abundance of caution, Electrify America is shutting down all of our stations that use the HUBER+SUHNER high-powered cables until we can confirm that they can be operated safely. We are confident that HUBER+SUHNER will investigate and resolve this issue as quickly as possible.”

Electrify America chargers not affected by the high-power cable issue will remain open and available for use. The 50kW CCS chargers, all CHAdeMO connectors and L2 chargers are not impacted.

4 Comments on "Electrify America Shuts Down All 150-350 kW Fast Chargers Over Safety Issue"

Aaron385

If you are planning to travel, check the EA website PDF press release from today (1/25/19) as it includes the list of all chargers that will be available… spoiler alert, most locations will have zero CCS capability! My weekend travel plans are now FUBAR. I’m just wondering what fun and interesting way VW figured out how to kill people this time…

37 minutes ago
Nix

“This calls into question to the overall safety of CCS charging at such high levels.”

No it doesn’t.

It doesn’t mean there is an inherent problem with ultra-high rate charging just because of one company’s failure, anymore than there being an inherent problem with seatbelts just because VW had a recall on seatbelts.

https://www.bbc.com/news/business-46320553

Or that there is an inherent problem with all fuel pumps, because VW did a recall on fuel pumps:

https://www.dw.com/en/volkswagen-recalls-281000-cars-in-us-over-faulty-fuel-pumps/a-40291240

This is a VW problem between them and their supplier, not an EV charging industry problem. VW and VW alone is responsible for the QA and validation testing of the products they purchase from their suppliers to make sure they are suitable for the established and tested CCS standards that have gone through HEAVY industry review.

29 minutes ago
Brandon
Electrify America really does have a lot of issues that need ironed out with the way the network functions in general. I have most of Electrify America’s active stations set to alert me on PlugShare when there’s a check in. Unfortunately I’ve observed a much higher than acceptable amount of negative feedback on the charging experienced of users. There’s a lot of improvement that can happen yet. Here’s just an example of one recent experience from Illinois: All three fast charging stations were down due to maintenance issues. The furthest charger on the left ending in -01 failed multiple times to initiate a charge due to a charging problem on the charger. The same could be said for the charger ending in -03. Charger -02 had a defective point of sale unit that was not able to accept payment. Apple Pay didn’t work on either station. Declining the transaction likely because of the $50 hold Electrify America’s point of sale system was attempting to grab at the beginning of each session, regardless to whether or not the session was initiated successfully. Which again, none did. After foolishly using my check card for the sessions I checked the bank account it’s… Read more »
27 minutes ago
Brandon

Right now my phone is buzzing about every minute as Electrify America posts on PlugShare about this cable issue at its open locations.

37 seconds ago