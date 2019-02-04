VW Group: Our Electric Car Investment Is One-Third Of Total
Statement comes from VW’s financial parent company, but you get the idea.
Fortunately, Philipp von Hagen – executive board member of Porsche SE – was on hand at today’s BloombergNEF San Francisco Summit to share his take on EVs. Von Hagen was asked if Porsche SE (and therefore VW) is “all in” on electrification? He replied, “Not really.”
Yes, Volkswagen has committed to $50 billion in electric cars, autonomous driving, and mobility services by 2024. But what von Hagen revealed – and I have not heard before – is what the $50 billion figure represents. It’s only one-third of the company’s investment powertrain technologies in the next five years. He said, “The investment is big and consequential, but we still are making two-thirds of our investment in existing drivetrain technologies.”
That’s fascinating. We hear all the time about the number of billions of dollars that one company or another is making in electrification, but automakers are always investing significant sums in technology. You almost never hear what percentage of the investment is going to EVs and other emerging technologies.
You also hear about the number of models that are going electric. Von Hagen said that we could see 50 EVs from Porsche SE and its brands by the end of 2030. But keep in mind that the company makes 300 models, according to von Hagen.
When asked about the risks that VW faces in making its investment in electrification, he put the onus on consumers. “I’m a great believer in how electrification improves the vehicles offered to consumers,” he said. “But will people buy electric vehicles?”
5 Comments on "VW Group: Our Electric Car Investment Is One-Third Of Total"
Though not all investments pay off. Such as investing in a technology that cheats existing pollution tests, and then being found out. That will cost VW too to the tune of around $20 billion after all is said and done.
So hopefully the continued investments in antiquated drive train solutions, not bev, will not cost them as much in the future and will be directed at actual improvements rather than attempts to hornswoggle the regulations.
I have a 1/3 belief that that will happen.
Yep, very few of us actually buy Electric vehicles on a percentage basis
It depends on what segment you purchase in. True if you buy a truck, not so true if you purchase a luxury vehicle in the U.S. where the Tesla Model 3 beat all comers except for Mercedes.
Also geographic location matters, like the developing world where hardly any evs exist, to Norway where over 50% of new car sales are plug-ins and mostly bevs.
It’s an old lame argument. What is not arguable is that evs are the future and gas is the past.
1/3 “in”
… is 2/3 out.
VW is one of the largest R&D spenders in the world, spending 1/3rd of their powertrain budget is a ton of money. They regularly have to spend a lot of money to refresh those, so I am sure it eats into that budget.