VW Cutting Models, Powertrain Combos To Accelerate EV Investment
The automaker wants “around 20” electric cars on the road by 2025.
Volkswagen is the latest manufacturer to announce an “acceleration” to previously established restructuring plans. In this case, the automaker isn’t talking about layoffs, at least not yet. Instead, VW plans to drastically reduce powertrain configurations for the European market. As a consequence, some models will likely disappear as well.
We’d love to share specific information on what this entails, but VW doesn’t have anything more to offer at this time. In a press release (available below), the company explained that engine/transmission combinations with low demand will be cut in the forthcoming model year. Furthermore, the release goes on to say the cut should have “corresponding positive effects on the complexity of production and the supply chain.” We interpret that as meaning fewer powertrain options will lead to fewer models, thereby simplifying the process. Also, VW opens its announcement by straight-up saying its model portfolio would be streamlined.
“We must force the pace of our transformation and become more efficient and agile,” said Ralf Brandstätter, VW’s chief operating officer. “We cannot let up in our efforts and must realize further substantial improvements. What we have achieved so far is still not enough.”, and it will take a significant technological investment to get there. In fact, VW’s plan calls for investments over $12.5 billion (€11 billion) in e-mobility, digitalization, autonomous driving, and mobility services. More than $10.2B (€9B) of that is directed solely at electrification, so yeah, the company is looking to spend a lot of cash in the very near future. Dropping low-selling powertrain combos and models will help, and though there’s isn’t a specific mention of job cuts or layoffs, the release does say that “administration processes will become even leaner.”
Both General Motors and Ford have made headlines recently for similar circumstances. GM is poised to lay off 15 percent of its salaried workers, and similar layoffs could be in store at the Blue Oval.
18 Comments
VW- Talking Head:’..”What we have achieved so far is still not enough.”
You will get no argument from me on that specific point.
Gotta love it when Truth is Spoken to Power!
For all the good it does. I would amend my original statement to add, that in other areas, not related to evs directly,
but in the cheating software arena, VW has done more than enough.
The kicker here is that all the big exec types copy everyone else’s bad ideas. VW says they’re releasing 20 vehicles, GM is releasing 20 ‘electrified’ (what ever that means) vehicles – but privately, they’re probably mostly for CHINA where they have to make them. GM figures they can talk nonsensical baloney since VW has been doing it for years.
Wouldn’t surprise me at all if they (GM) stopped making ANY electrics for the states after BOLT ev sales fall through the basement when the tax credit ends.
It’s not privately at all. Mary Barra gave a speech and press release related to those plans specifically saying they will use traditional truck and SUV profits in North America to fund their transition to EVs largely focused on China. Which makes sense as China is the largest global auto market in the world, and will be the largest EV market. From a business perspective, why wouldn’t you start there?
Regarding GM yet to make ‘electrified’ (which means plug-in hybrid or fully electric) in China
Baojun E-100 EV
(Baojun is a partnership between GM and a Chinese company).
VELITE 6 EV fully-electric
VELITE 6 PHEV
Regal PHEV
Velite 5 PHEV
Tesla was the vanguard. VW is the massive army coming behind it to force and accelerate the wholesale conversion to EVs.
If that were the case, why wouldn’t the e-Golf be sold in every country like the LEAF is, and use that platform to gauge the EV interest? Until they get going on a big way, it’s all just a lot of fluffy talk.
So far only a few companies have committed to EV’s in a big way. Most just have compliance cars to satisfy regulations, and I think VW will be no different as they look to satisfy China and future rules about using ICE in large cities.
VW has proven to be dishonest. It’s likely they are being dishonest about their EV ambitions. They are trying to appear to comply with various court rulings related to diesel gate, as well as make the public and German government think they are transitioning to produce EV’s in any appreciable number.
The e-Golf was a compliance car. But we don’t live in a static world. Things change and in a few years we will know. The other big manufacturers can ignore Tesla ( for a while at least ) but they won’t be able to ignore a heavyweight like VW.
Becuase the e-Golf is a conversion compliance car, and Tesla has shown that to have a successful product you really need an EV designed to be an EV.
Regarding the EV revolution, VW keeps ramping up the volume on talking the talk. But they have yet to show they’re walking the walk.
I certainly hope the recent blizzard of PR coming from VW indicates a real commitment to shifting production to make EVs in high volume. But VW’s 10+ year history of vaporware EVs gives us every reason to demand actual evidence for what they’re claiming. More claims piled on top of so many false claims… isn’t convincing.
Does “VW” mean “Volkswagen” or does it mean “VaporWare”?
VW = Verboten Wunderkind
M not sure how investing billions to acquire battery supplies, and beginning to convert factories to EV production, and developing the Porsche Taycan, and the Audi e-Tron is not walking the walk?
People always said they wouldn’t believe an automaker until they start eating into their ICE models to transition to EVs. Now that GM and VW are doing just that, people still don’t buy it. They can’t just wish billions of dollars into existence to fund the effort. So, they are freeing up cash. I personally think this another positive sign that VW is serious.
100 percent agree but you must realize half the poster and some writers have no desire to see reality or any understanding of corporations…
I think the GMs layoffs and factory closures are their prelude to greatly increased BEVs…
And may the Volt and PHEVs RIP their day is done…
The country is ripe for a recession. Haven’t had one since the big one. The tax cut may have postponed it a year or so. GM is closing factories now that it would probably close when the next recession occurs. As bad as it looks, they may actually be looking at the future instead of the quarterly P/L statement. I wonder how quickly can transition back to cars if gas prices jump and consumers shift from SUV’s and trucks to fuel efficient cars.
The sting for VWG is engine assembly takes place in its back yard. Foreign car assembly is common (to avoid tariffs, etc), but many German jobs are in power train.