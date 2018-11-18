VW Outlines New Electric Car Offensive For China
Those unfamiliar with Volkswagen’s past, current, and future efforts in China may be quite surprised.
Just recently, Volkswagen surpassed 30 million cars delivered in China thus far. This is quite a feat as it started moving into the country in 1985, with a “whopping” 2,000 deliveries. We joke about whopping since that may seem trivial, but only 5,100 vehicles hit the Chinese driver market that year in total. By 1992, VW had reached some 100,000 cars delivered in the area. When 1997 arrived, VW had some one million Chinese customers, and the story continued to a point that VW made an exponentially significant presence in China. Needless to say, the country has become a huge market for the German automaker.
Today, VW has beat all odds and delivered over 30 million cars in China. Now, it announces a whole lineup of upcoming electric vehicles to add to the mix. Volkswagen says it will offer three battery-electric vehicles and two plug-in hybrid electric vehicles for China in the not-so-far future. In fact, Volkswagen plans to release these vehicles in China in 2019. It already has partnerships formed with FAW-Volkswagen and SAIC VOLKSWAGEN to make this happen as soon as potentially possible.
CEO of Volkswagen Brand China Stephan Wöllenstein shared:
Together with our joint ventures, we also will step up our efforts with our NEV offensive in 2019—introducing 3 locally-produced battery-electric versions of well-known Volkswagen models. We will also introduce one more locally-produced PHEV and the Touareg PHEV from Volkswagen Import.
13 Comments on "VW Outlines New Electric Car Offensive For China"
here we go again on PR bull crap from big oil partially owned VW.
Troll… Tesla is partially big oil owned too…
Welcome to the stock market…
diesel whores…..
https://www.google.com/amp/s/phys.org/news/2018-03-vw-boss-convinced-diesel-renaissance.amp
Come on you guys, no reason to believe this is not true. VW is not promising this at some future date 5 to 10 years from now, but next year. This means they already have production in place.
“Volkswagen says it will offer three battery-electric vehicles and two plug-in hybrid electric vehicles for China in the not-so-far future. In fact, Volkswagen plans to release these vehicles in China in 2019.”
2019 is just a matter of a few months.
We will soon get to know which VW EV models will be unveiled in 2019.
Perhaps the VW e-Golf and the VW e-Up! will be the first two EV models that will be unveiled in China?
Next headline: VW Outlines New Electric Car Offensive For the Moon
Fascinating wild life observation in here again this evening, the rare Struthio camelus headus deepus in sandus in its natural habitat.
Come on people, why such negativity for a company which might become the largest EV manufacturer in the world?
Are you against the EV movement or support it?
were aginst deliberaty lying jackholes that polutted the world with cheating filth.
you’re not?
Look at the statistics per capita. All the americans are polluting our planet and they should be fined for that. VWs share is nearly zero compared to that.
Its just that lazy polluters in the US found someone to blame.
Blame VW and keep on living a life of unnecessary luxury and waste.
Because VW has been promising EV designs for years without delivering them.
These 2019 cars are just rebuilt ICE vehicles to bridge the gap.
The new MEB-platform factory in china will start production 2020, shortly after the one in germany.
But still earlier than the china factory from tesla (likely 2021)