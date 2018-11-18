VW Outlines New Electric Car Offensive For China

4 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Those unfamiliar with Volkswagen’s past, current, and future efforts in China may be quite surprised.

Just recently, Volkswagen surpassed 30 million cars delivered in China thus far. This is quite a feat as it started moving into the country in 1985, with a “whopping” 2,000 deliveries. We joke about whopping since that may seem trivial, but only 5,100 vehicles hit the Chinese driver market that year in total. By 1992, VW had reached some 100,000 cars delivered in the area. When 1997 arrived, VW had some one million Chinese customers, and the story continued to a point that VW made an exponentially significant presence in China. Needless to say, the country has become a huge market for the German automaker.

Today, VW has beat all odds and delivered over 30 million cars in China. Now, it announces a whole lineup of upcoming electric vehicles to add to the mix. Volkswagen says it will offer three battery-electric vehicles and two plug-in hybrid electric vehicles for China in the not-so-far future. In fact, Volkswagen plans to release these vehicles in China in 2019. It already has partnerships formed with FAW-Volkswagen and SAIC VOLKSWAGEN to make this happen as soon as potentially possible.

CEO of Volkswagen Brand China Stephan Wöllenstein shared: