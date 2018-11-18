  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. VW Outlines New Electric Car Offensive For China

VW Outlines New Electric Car Offensive For China

4 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 13

Those unfamiliar with Volkswagen’s past, current, and future efforts in China may be quite surprised.

Just recently, Volkswagen surpassed 30 million cars delivered in China thus far. This is quite a feat as it started moving into the country in 1985, with a “whopping” 2,000 deliveries. We joke about whopping since that may seem trivial, but only 5,100 vehicles hit the Chinese driver market that year in total. By 1992, VW had reached some 100,000 cars delivered in the area. When 1997 arrived, VW had some one million Chinese customers, and the story continued to a point that VW made an exponentially significant presence in China. Needless to say, the country has become a huge market for the German automaker.

Related VW/China Coverage:
Seat Forms JV With VW & JAC To Bring EVs To China
Volkswagen Announces New BEV Platform For China
Volkswagen's Mega Factory In China Is Key To E-Mobility Efforts

Today, VW has beat all odds and delivered over 30 million cars in China. Now, it announces a whole lineup of upcoming electric vehicles to add to the mix. Volkswagen says it will offer three battery-electric vehicles and two plug-in hybrid electric vehicles for China in the not-so-far future. In fact, Volkswagen plans to release these vehicles in China in 2019. It already has partnerships formed with FAW-Volkswagen and SAIC VOLKSWAGEN to make this happen as soon as potentially possible.

CEO of Volkswagen Brand China Stephan Wöllenstein shared:

Together with our joint ventures, we also will step up our efforts with our NEV offensive in 2019—introducing 3 locally-produced battery-electric versions of well-known Volkswagen models. We will also introduce one more locally-produced PHEV and the Touareg PHEV from Volkswagen Import.

Categories: Volkswagen

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

13 Comments on "VW Outlines New Electric Car Offensive For China"

newest oldest most voted
u_serious?

here we go again on PR bull crap from big oil partially owned VW.

Vote Up6-16Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
yo

Troll… Tesla is partially big oil owned too…
Welcome to the stock market…

Vote Up4-3Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
u_serious?

diesel whores…..

https://www.google.com/amp/s/phys.org/news/2018-03-vw-boss-convinced-diesel-renaissance.amp

Vote Up6-9Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Roy_H

Come on you guys, no reason to believe this is not true. VW is not promising this at some future date 5 to 10 years from now, but next year. This means they already have production in place.

Vote Up15-3Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Benz

“Volkswagen says it will offer three battery-electric vehicles and two plug-in hybrid electric vehicles for China in the not-so-far future. In fact, Volkswagen plans to release these vehicles in China in 2019.”

2019 is just a matter of a few months.

We will soon get to know which VW EV models will be unveiled in 2019.

Perhaps the VW e-Golf and the VW e-Up! will be the first two EV models that will be unveiled in China?

Vote Up4-3Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
AP

Next headline: VW Outlines New Electric Car Offensive For the Moon

Vote Up2-6Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Another Euro point of view

Fascinating wild life observation in here again this evening, the rare Struthio camelus headus deepus in sandus in its natural habitat.

Vote Up2-6Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
F150 Brian

Come on people, why such negativity for a company which might become the largest EV manufacturer in the world?
Are you against the EV movement or support it?

Vote Up7-4Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
u_serious?

were aginst deliberaty lying jackholes that polutted the world with cheating filth.

you’re not?

Vote Up1-4Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
John Doe
That would include all car companies that makes ICE cars. Take a good look at the CO2 emissions from a normal engine in an average US sold/made car.. . And think global emission and global warming. Not to mention fracking that is legal in the US, with very little control of water usage and chemicals used to improve fracking production. Why is landfills legal in the US, why is the recycling rate so now. . Electronic waste collection is far from ideal.. Why are there not more emission regulations for huge ships and cruise ships.. A lot of areas that could have a much larger impact for the environment. Why are coal still used? What is the environmental impact from road dust, carbon black is the air, concrete dust, plastic nano particles from all the synthetic compunds from car tires. Why is it legal to continue the deforestation of the Amazon rainforest? Why is it legal to import food that is grown in areas that used to be rainforst? If they banned it, og would not be profitable.. Why don’t people buy land in the rainforest and protect it? Why does not the world really do a proper effort to… Read more »
Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
57 minutes ago
Jopp

Look at the statistics per capita. All the americans are polluting our planet and they should be fined for that. VWs share is nearly zero compared to that.
Its just that lazy polluters in the US found someone to blame.

Blame VW and keep on living a life of unnecessary luxury and waste.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago
earl colby pottinger

Because VW has been promising EV designs for years without delivering them.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago
Nozuka

These 2019 cars are just rebuilt ICE vehicles to bridge the gap.
The new MEB-platform factory in china will start production 2020, shortly after the one in germany.
But still earlier than the china factory from tesla (likely 2021)

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago