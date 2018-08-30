VW CEO Says Automaker Will Make Electric Cars Mainstream
Production secured for 50 million BEVs.
Volkswagen‘s CEO Herbert Diess said that the company will help electric cars go mainstream using its new MEB platform, which is developed for the mass market.
Currently, Volkswagen is at #8 among automotive groups, at a volume 2.5-times lower than Tesla in regards to plug-in electric vehicle production, but Diess believes that will change.
The new MEB platform is expected to lower the price of EVs by 40%, while at the same time doubling the range and increasing interior space.
“We will be aggressive on the pricing. We will be much lower than Tesla, but we have all the huge economies of scale and the car is specifically designed now.”
Another strong point for VW is that they are big in China, which accounts for about half of the global plug-in car market.
With several mainstream brands around the world and production plants all over the globe, as well as placed orders for batteries from CATL, LG Chem and Samsung SDI, Volkswagen feels confident that it will be the automaker to take electric vehicles mainstream.
Source: Automotive News
43 Comments on "VW CEO Says Automaker Will Make Electric Cars Mainstream"
Oh nooo, what if ALL the cars start being electric and the only thing that will make Tesla stand out is that they are better looking, better performing, and have better $/range metrics!? /s
Price and vehicle type will matter.
So well self-driving capability. There are a lot of baby boomers who will need it.
Then Tesla will have won. 🙂
won what?
The war. The whole point of Tesla was to get the world off fossil fuels ASAP. If Tesla gets run out of business because the big automakers actually DO produce better cheaper EVs and manage to outcompete in every way, then Tesla will have served its purpose.
The mission to accelerate the advent of sustainable transport.
Gosh yes, how terrible that would be! Elon Musk says “Don’t throw me into that briar patch!”
So, when can we go out and test drive all these awesome VW EV’s? Will it be before I can get a Tesla Model 3?
2020, as they have been saying since 2016.
Well, not all of them… Just the first two models 🙂
I don’t know if VW will ‘leapfrog’ Tesla, but VW combined with the rest of the big boys will likely be selling more EV’s than Tesla within 5 years. We do appreciate VW’s efforts because the big boys will move a little quicker if they see a big demand for reasonably-priced VW EV’s. With so many EV’s of all types coming to market within 5 years, I believe the big boys will take an even bigger percentage of the EV market from Tesla, year after year.
Yup, and that can only be a good thing and im sure that this will benefit everybody in the end
Bingo! Markets as big and entrenched as the car biz usually don’t turn on a dime. They often turn in segments, with leaders experiencing some failures but ultimately dragging the stragglers along.
We’re all impatient here as we wait for the rEVolution to hit warp speed. I get it. I’ve been following this stuff and waiting (im)patiently since the late 1970s. But it’s finally about to arrive, and it will be wonderful and a little bit scary and unpredictable.
Buckle up, buttercups.
You say that like the demand for EVs is stagnant.. better to rephrase it as the Legacy automakers will REPLACE a % of ICE marketshare by producing cheaper EVs, i.e. increase EVs and reduce ICEs. Tesla will grow sales and have a LARGER % of total vehicle marketshare but smaller % of EV marketshare by default since the industry and market are transforming.
Tesla will only lose market share if other makers grow production faster than Tesla does. None of the specific production figures announced by VW thus far are suggesting that they will do so…
How did you miss the most important part of the article, that he said VW sourced enough batteries for 50 million EVs?
What was said was: “VW has booked production in its plants for 50 million full-electric cars, Diess said, and has sourced the batteries to power those vehicles from three Asian companies: CATL in China and LG and Samsung in South Korea.”
If you read that carefully, it means this:
VW has found sources and established relationships with three battery suppliers. Relationships are not contracts.
As for booked production, that means what, exactly? 50 million is a really large number, more than half annual global car/truck sales globally for 2017. I am really unsure what booked production means. Over what time frame? Does that mean suppliers have contracts for 2020 (assuming they don’t move the start date another year)?
VW seems like a fiance’ who will never commit to a wedding date.
A german source [1] says this:
“In den Werken seien Kapazitäten für 50 Millionen Elektroauto-Plattformen gebucht, bei den Batterieherstellern CATL, LG und Samsung seien ebenso viele Batterien bestellt.”
The second part says: “from the battery suppliers CATL, LG and Samsung, just as many batteries are said to have been ordered”
The 50 million should refer to the overall number of cars planned on the MEB platform until its end. On the old MQB, a similar number of cars has been produced.
[1] https://www.auto-motor-und-sport.de/news/vw-chef-diess-plant-mit-50-millionen-elektroautos/
Thanks for the link. There is one interesting bit in this article that’s missing from the English one: “Furthermore, Diess believes that the EV trend will halt the SUV boom, since sedans could get up to 50 miles more range than big SUVs.” — something people on this forum have been stipulating for a while 🙂
Regarding the platform, previously they claimed they will make about 10 million vehicles in the “first wave” until 2026, i.e. presumably the life time of the first generation of MEB. Pretty sure they didn’t suddenly up their expectations by a factor of five. The 50 million claim no doubt includes future generations, up to at least 2030…
Right, it seems pretty clear that the claim of “50 million”, even if it turns out to me more than just more of VW’s vaporware, will be spaced over a number of years. It definitely is not a claim for producing 50 million PEVs in a single year.
Duh, obviously VW wasn’t claiming they will be selling 50 million vehicles (EV or otherwise) per year. That would be five times what they sell now, and half of the global vehicle market.
EVs are waste of time and resources if Tesla is the only one that has enough batteries. That won’t save the world..
I’m actually very sceptical about this claim, considering that this would be several times more than the previously claimed 48 billion worth of battery contracts…
It is good that VW is planning to go EV big time. Tesla can’t do it all alone. Will they leapfrog Nissan?
They will leapfrog both Nissan and Tesla.
They certainly could, if they really try. Will they, though? The concrete production numbers they announced thus far do not really suggest that…
Nissan has been very reticent in their EV announcements other the past years… Unless they have a program of a similar scale in the works behind closed doors, it seems very likely VW will leapfrog them.
As Mister G would say:
GO VOLKSWAGEN GO DESTROY DIRTY GAS GUZZLERS AND DIESELS LOL CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS thanks co2.earth
Setting aside the issues on securing enough batteries, there is the big issue of how they could they accomplish this while not impacting their existing business model.
Why would it matter if it impacts their existing business model, as long as they are making money?
Because they don’t just care about making a profit, but making the most profit. EVs will make them less per unit on the initial sale, and will do very little to help sustain their dealer network. That last detail I’m guessing has the car companies losing sleep. The last thing they want is to have to deal with dead zones in markets where dealers have closed up shop.
The current franchise model of selling cars in the US is going to undergo a major shift, and one the car companies don’t completely know how to handle. They could well resort to the unthinkable — petitioning lawmakers to (gasp!) allow company-owned stores. Now wouldn’t that be a heck of a thing…?
Less profit is still better than no profit because people are buying EVs from the competition instead of ICE cars from them.
Also the whole point of VW waiting so long for battery prices to drop before entering the market and why they are now going in with not one or two models (like Nissan or Hyundai) but with over two dozen models is because they want to achieve the same profit margin as with their ICE cars.
I think you are overestimating how much money VW makes on a ICE Golf or a ICE Polo. Mass market auto makers don’t have the dream profit margins Tesla currently enjoys with their premium Model 3, they can only succeed with massive scale. And that’s what they are now preparing for the EV market.
The claim that EVs will kill margins has always been doubtful. While it was surely true for low-volume compliance cars, there is no reason why it would be true once makes get serious about EVs. Considering that most models are selling faster than they can make them, in spite of being overpriced, it should follow that they can be sold at a good profit once the costs are brought down.
Indeed VW does seem to be saying that they can make them at good profit now that they are serious about it — and the challenge is only with the upfront costs of the transition…
Some germans never stop shouting.
Diess specifically compared it to the E-Golf. I would do the math anyway, so I might just as well post it here.
e-Golf starts at 35.900 € (incl. VAT, so should be fairly close to US pricing). 40 % price drop would result in 21.540 €.
EPA-Range is 125 miles or 200 km. Double the range would be 250 miles. I don’t think that this will be possible with the 48 kWh pack. More likely the second size (62 kWh).
Both figures – but especially combined – are significantly more optimistic than what has previously been rumored.
I am highly doubtful, that this combination will be what VW will offer in two years. On the other hand, this casts a promising light on the existing estimates as not to bee too far off.
He claimed *costs* will be 40% lower, not price. The price will also be significantly lower, but probably not by 40%, since they actually want to make a good profit on it…
The more the merrier! But do they have the battery supply for 50M cars secured?
Tesla sells BEVs. VW sells EV vaporware. (Does “VW” stand for Volkswagen or for VaporWare?)
If VW cranks up production of BEVs using the massive economy of scale to drop the price below what Tesla can sell them for, then that will be wonderful! Fantastic! Marvelous! That’s exactly what the EV revolution needs.
But VW has been claiming for quite a few years now that they are going to do exactly that, without any follow-through. VW has been merely talking the talk. Time for it to walk the walk.
VW Will Mainstream & Constantly Only Build Prototypes of Electric Vehicles For Showing . No Mass Production ! ..fco.. 🙁
This is funny. All this talk from VW and we don’t see much. The thing that they DIDN”T talk about they actually produced….. diesel emission fraud. Many of those. I’ll believe all of this when I SEE it.