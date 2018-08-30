VW CEO Warns Against Possible Auto Industry Crash Due To EVs
We really can’t say we’re surprised by this.
It seems each day the Volkswagen story changes. The automaker has been advertising its dive into electric vehicles for years and still has little to show for it. The Dieselgate scandal shed additional light on the automaker’s efforts, as well as the speed at which it was going to push forth with its huge EV offensive. One announcement after another, yet not much has come to fruition. Not to mention plan changes, delays, and sporadic negativity toward electric vehicles.
If you follow the segment, you’re likely aware that Europe is aiming to reduce carbon emissions and promote EV adoption by initiating stricter laws. The Parliament was aiming for a 40-percent emissions reduction, while the German auto industry was pushing for 30 percent. Now, the goal has been set at a 35-percent reduction by 2030.
It’s no surprise that German automakers will do whatever they can to push the goal in their favor and extend the deadline as long as possible. Building electric cars is not easy and will cost them more money.
While Volkswagen has been releasing constant news about how it’s on board with electric vehicles and the automotive group aims to have millions of electric cars on the road by 2025, its CEO Herbert Diess seems to be leading the efforts against the potential emission reduction requirements. In addition, he’s going so far as to try to convince us that the entire automotive industry could crash and 100,000 jobs may be lost. Diess said (Süddeutsche Zeitung via Electrek):
The transformation in speed and impact is difficult to manage.[…] Such an industry can crash faster than many believe.
38 Comments on "VW CEO Warns Against Possible Auto Industry Crash Due To EVs"
THE SKY IS FALLING!!!
You say that, but most of the Tesla fans have been saying traditional makers will go bankrupt. This is exactly what VW is saying now. It is going to upset the industry and he is confirming that. This is what people wanted, I thought…
It is hard for those companies invested in so many ICEs as they do still have to support those (and they have all their investors telling them to support those) and to develop new cars stretches budgets as much as it does for Tesla, especially when their investors tell them to invest in ICE.
“is hard for those companies invested in so many ICEs as they do still have to support thos”
BS. You simply make the move to serial hybrids with multiple bays for batteries. At present (while batteries are expensive) you only populate the bays with enough battery to give it an AER of 50 real world km. Actually to meet current regs you can just put in 1-2kw of battery and leave the expansion bays empty until the customer opts to upgrade or regulations require that.
It has been several decades since I bought a computer that wasn’t upgradeable.
And how much does this cost? How well do most Tesla fans like that type of car? Why does someone buying an ICE want a serial hybrid that might lack performance or cost more relative to cheap ICE?
You see where I am going with this? Tesla is going to beat them on costs for at least a generation, they will spend billions developing cars they can’t sell (they will have to sell them for a loss or less profit than ICE). What they need to do is buy EV startups or start new companies that can compete on Tesla’s terms.
And they called us arrogant for suspecting this. Wow, such a short time-line for this industrial disruption!!
It always is, there’s a physiological phenomenon for those who are in the industry of being disrupted. They are so blind for the massive train that is going to plough into them. That’s why huge giants like Kodak, and landline telephone companies fell. They just failed to pivot in time still clutching on to their archaic ways.
The hardest part about this is getting a company founded on ICE design to emotionally accept that the end of ICE’s reign is nigh. All electric drive trains are evidently the future.
Publicly they deny it, but I think some are starting to accept that reality internally. Battery prices dropped quicker than anticipated making PHEVs less relevant. I think this is more important to luxury makers this car generation, but it will migrate down.
Agree. A whole purgatory of PHEV and mild-Hybrid look to be leapfrogged, first by small makers who want market share and can procure battery volumes. I read this epitaph(?), on 48V, and found it interesting:
What’s different, for VW, is they still see the auto-world through a lens of “as few as possible” platforms and are only now starting to see the disruption of a binary (EV & ICE) outcome. They aren’t alone, as legacy “tweakers” of ICE, who thought the incremental thing was going to work out. Where they differ, is how massive they are, and what sourcing is implied to produce even a fraction of current production as all-EV (or BEV).
Sounds like fishing for excuses to delay production and delivery of BEVs in 2020. I expect a lot more similar interviews and press releases from VW. Their message is “why change things, we can make more money the old way”.
For VW, the future is always “just around the corner”
They figured they had more time, and now they’re realizing that without starting earlier, they’re in for a good deal of hurt. Companies can’t make huge transitions like that overnight, and it’s their own fault for not doing what they said they would do back in 2013.
After witnessing Dieselgate, I have no remorse for them. They didn’t just screw up, they intentionally cheated. If they can’t adapt and do what they say they’re going to do, then “drastic” measures such as the 35% emissions regulation should be enforced. They were given an opportunity but squandered it, and never followed through with their initial promises of being the EV leader. A business that can’t adapt to changing times doesn’t survive. It’s capitalism 101.
He’s not wrong. People will lose jobs. It’s a known fact building EV’s is less resource intensive. Building electric motors is a lot more automated than building an ICE. Transmissions in EV’s are dead simply. Outside of Tesla with their rather complex pack assembly most EV’s have a few hundred cells in their pack.
So, Jimmy Chanos shorting WRONG company. Check.
The transition will hard felt. The Rust Belt will definitely be dead 💀. Country will hate EV and vote GOP until ICE jobs are back
The Transition Will Be Tough at First . However , As Other Jobs Are Created The Bumps Will Get Smoothed Out And In the Future, There Will Be ZER0 Regrets !
Perhaps we can power the “older generation” with Coal – Then it’s a two-fer!
Alot of people in the horse and buggy business lost their jobs in the early 1900’s…
but like Elon said a few months ago, their is a lack of trained electricians in the US, i’m sure their is a lack all over the world, train now to not be obsolete in 2 years
In September 2013, VW boldly declared themselves the leader in “electric mobility” by 2018.
5 years later, in September 2018, who is the leader? And now the specter of VW drowning in the EV wave to come?
It’s easy to see why skepticism of VW’s announcements is rampant.
Just look what happened to Winterkorn, a couple years after his quotes in VW’s 2013 press release (next post).
My hunch is they changed their plans with Model 3 reveal and response in 2016-03
Sounds like VW misrepresented their timeline and lied to shareholders. Quick, somebody call the SEC!
So there’s 70,000 people trained in what, exactly? They watched a 15-minute animation and pitch as part of a half-hour company stand-up meeting? Or did 70,000 people get a month of training? The latter could be easily $500 million that VW will never spend.
I’d call it more of an adjustment than a crash. Didn’t Tesla shed 9% of its workforce while being in super growth mode?
There’s alway loss of jobs while even hiring for different segments in large corporations.
I think this is a non story, just Volkswagen, German Auto industry bashing.
Tesla bought Solar City, and they have been picking at that for a while. They also trimmed some middle management and “what are you doing, exactly?” contractors. They did not touch production / line workers at all. VW will have to, or retrain them. Probably the former.
Read again.
Norway has shown that consumers will switch brands to get a BEV, by delaying the introduction of BEV’s, VW might find they don’t sell any more Diesels, they’ll just see their competitors getting the sales. Once you’ve tried silk, it’s hard to go back to cotton. They might find the competition then retains that customer at their next car change as well!
Norway don’t have an auto industry
only because of insane tax incentives (around 30% less).EV do not sell in countries without EV incentives
Iceland does not have EV incentives. Marketshare is second highest in the world after Norway. Despite Tesla having neither a presence nor a Supercharger there, some folks even import Tesla’s from other markets on their own.
Just wait until 2019 and you will see how well Tesla vehicles sell in the US with much less incentive than today, and then watch them in 2020, when they will outsell their incentivised competition and ICE while having no access to incentives.
BTW: Have you ever bought an ICE at full MSRP? Because most ICE vehicles are heavily discounted to be sold at all…
Knock me over with a feather. Ya think so, how insightful.
It’s difficult to change a corporate culture which for years acted with impunity, felt they could do, or say whatever they wanted.
They cheated on emissions standards, lied about it, and continue to generally be a force that tries to hold back the changeover to evs.
They have no credibility whatsoever.
Dear VW, STOP THE FUD ! If “Y0U” Can’t Stand The Heat , GET OUT OF THE KITCHEN !
I can believe an automaker can fall incredibly rapidly (2008). They have enormous debts and depend heavily on revenue from car sales. Imagine taking a 30% salary cut living month to month…. I know in US Mercedes sales the last 3 months have been down 10 to 30%. Keep that up long and they will have to start cutting. Luckily production and deliveries of Model 3 is still limited and that the Model Y is still a ways out…
I think people are way overestimating how far away the impact of the Model Y is.
There was an immediate slide in BMW 3-series sales when Tesla revealed the Model 3 and started taking deposits. That slide has only gotten steeper as Tesla entered production and worked their way through the reservations and started taking orders with delivery in 2-4 months.
Tesla is going to reveal the Model Y in 5 months. That’s going to lead to an immediate drop in sales for competitors. I expect the time from reveal to initial production, and then from initial production to 5K/week will be shorter than it was with the Model 3. I think we’re less than 2 years from 1-2K Model Y being sold every month, and not much further than that from hearing about over 1M Model 3 and Model Y each being sold on an annual basis.
If you don’t have a 150+ mile EV today, I think you’re already lowered into your grave and just waiting for the dirt to bury you over the next few years. Only Nissan and GM have any shot at surviving the transition that Tesla is bringing.
I always beach, moan, and complain, when Tesla starts to devour my lunch, because I foolishly left it out unattended. Honestly, I didn’t realize, until it’s too late, just how hungry that ravenous Nicola guy was!
I was unaware that the Energizer Bunny was now running, longer and stronger, on less expensive Lithium batteries. The ICE OEM tortoise, may have finally met its match, in the ensuing EV adoption race to Zero Emissions!
Hey Germany, unless you want your economy to collapse, I suggest encouraging German automakers to embrace electrification.
@VW: And what? You had your chance, but you got caught cheating. And then you had your chance to turn things around to make it right but you drag your feet and still bang on about how diesel isn’t dead. Sorry, but either get on board or move the f**k out of the way. EV train is coming in full force.