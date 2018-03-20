VW Boss – e-Golf Is Nearly Sold Out
13 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 20
Sales of the Volkswagen e-Golf have apparently been so strong overseas that VW is essentially sold out of its small electric car.
That’s the word coming in from Volkswagen at least and we can indeed confirm that the e-Golf has been incredibly hot in terms of overseas sales of late.
RELATED – VW E-GOLF WAS #1 SELLING BEV IN WESTERN EUROPE IN JANUARY
More specifically, VW chairman Herbert Diess, stated:
“Our electric vehicle sales were three times more popular in 2017 than 2016 and the e-Golf nearly sold out, so it’s clear customers are willing to switch to EVs once the price is right.”
This would seem to indicate that VW should get its BEV ball rolling as soon as possible.
Volkswagen intends to launch a whole lineup of I.D-branded electric cars, starting with a hatchback version in Europe, followed by the the I.D. Crozz and Buzz, just to name a few.
Diesss made some additional comments tied to VW’s plan to make home chargers (not yet revealed in image form) available in Europe:
“Our aim is to make driving electric vehicles as simple, comfortable and clean as possible. We will supply private households with charging solutions; our wallbox for home use at €300 [about £266] will be affordable for everyone.”
Source: Autocar
Category: VW
Are they available in the US? Each time I do a search for it in the dealers near me (I’m in NJ), 0 show available.
I see quite a few here in Boston.
REALITY CHECK…
Yes they are available in the US…
But realize the US is a small second rate market for VW and they treat it as such…
FYI…
VW brand eGolf sales were just over 1% of their total US sales
VW GROUP including Audi and Porsche had EV sales of 1.4% of their total US sales
Nissan’s Leafs sales were only .6% of their total US sales
GM’s Volt and Bolt sales were 1.4% of their total US sales
Fords FFE and energies were .7% of their total US sales
Toyota Prius Prime sales were .8% of their total US sales
So exactly how bad is VWs eGolf sales in regards to the US market place???
VW is GREAT!!! in comparison to the competition… and that is what is sad…
FYI… the bold print of the lead article on the EV sales blog website… https://ev-sales.blogspot.com/
“VW e-Golf rocks the market”
Base on InsideEV, VW sold 178 and 198 e-Golf in January and February, total of 376 in 2018. If VW is happy with the nearly sold out statement, it’s sad.
There’s this whole other world that’s NOT the US. Part of that world is often referred to as Europe. In January alone, VW sold 1985 e-Golfs and 705 PHEV Golfs (the GTE).
http://ev-sales.blogspot.ch/search/label/Europe
Canada : Jan – 87, Feb – 180
Clearly they have a supply problem in the US. Even the Canadian dealers are apathetic. We visited our local and asked about the e-Golf and got “oh, ours is broken and in for repairs, we don’t know when it will be back” followed by “no, we don’t know when we’re going to get more in.”
Like other vendors they are producing fewer cars than demand would suggest they can sell. GM quoted me 6-8 months on a Bolt.
Strong sales overseas? The sales of the e-Golf has been pretty slow overseas. Look at the US where it’s stuck at 2-300 per month.
Where else can be considered overseas, Australia? Japan? UK, not counting the Eurotunnel? Not the largest e-Golf markets.
As a US oriented site, I think the author meant overseas as Europe.
The Ionic is selling out for the same reason….lack of availability.
So sad. BS from vw like always
Pretty poor show from VW. First they halt sales on the Golf GTE plug-in hybrid, now on the e-Golf as well. Soon the only car with a plug that they will have left is the plug-in Passat.
Let’s hope they make better decisions with the ID series.
The GTE ordering halt was only in the UK. Apparently, VW UK does not have enough allocation to satisfy demand. So, instead of giving customers some ridiculous delivery schedule like 12 months out, they just refuse to take the order. e-Golf lead times in the UK are also ridiculously long because VW UK did not secure sufficient allocation from Germany and they just order them when customers ask for them. In addition, very few UK dealers are helpful to customers for test drives and ordering.
An article like this really, really should say where the cars are being sold, and for how much.
Please also remind us what the battery pack size and range is?
The new e-Golf has a range of 125 miles. Not that spectacular, but as an owner of the 80 mile version, I can say it’s a good car with the exception of the range.
They all need high EV and Plugin sales in the EU to lower the CO2 fleet emissions. A EV sold in the EU allows them to sell ICE SUVs. Especially since people now want petrol instead of diesel engines these big and heavy cars need to be offset.
This would seem to indicate that VW should get its BEV ball rolling as soon as possible.
It’s rolling if they would get their supply chain up. And considering that this is the response at the current price point, VW could really have a huge star if they lower MSRP which is something that higher volume should theoretically allow. As a conversion, a lot of people might not be too fond of it, but if it works for people and VW can deliver, I see no reason why they shouldn’t.
Yeah, because it’s not like they are short on leather, glass, plastic or steel, but they are coming up short on *batteries*.
There is no service required on an EV. The dealers tell there salesman to divert to an ICE. If you insist on an EV they will quickly ignor you. No Servive equals not rip off service fees. Tat is why they created stupid hybrids which are more expensive to build but guarantee that you return for the rip off at service time
This is not true.
Tesla wants about 900€ from for the first annual service of my MS90D. My other car Audi A6 annual service has been never that expensive.
The reasons VW don’t want to sell EVs should be with low profitability of e-Golf. They want to claim sold out but in reality it is supply problem rather than high demand
Hey, who you callin’ small? 😉
The Golf is considered a compact (C-segment, family car), m’kay?
The Polo (B-segment, supermini) and the UP! (A-segment city car) are small.
VW should bring the eUP! to the US to give the 500e and the Smart For2 EQ a run for their money.