VW Claims By 2020, Its Electric Cars Will Match Tesla At Half Price
Volkswagen Group continues to tout its future EVs, but there’s still not much proof of anything and its comparisons seem unreasonable.
First of all, while we regularly reveal our skepticism with Volkswagen and it EV pursuits (and for good reason), we truly hope that the automaker is wildly successful, and sooner rather than later. Honestly, with VW’s size and resources, it could arguably by the automaker best-equipped to transition the EV segment as we know it and generate massive adoption. This could be especially realistic if it can build a car that is comparable to the Tesla Model 3, but comes at half the price.
Volkswagen has invested a considerable amount of money in its electric vehicle plans and has been advertising these potential vehicles for years. The automaker’s most recent announcements include its highly innovative electric car manufacturing facility and its goal of initial production by 2019 and electrifying its entire lineup by 2030.
Volkswagen brand chief Herbert Diess shared (via Electrek, translated from German):
Here we come very strong now. We have invested 30 billion in electromobility, we have already rededicated a plant in Zwickau, and we are building an electric vehicle plant in Shanghai. We will come in 2020 with vehicles that can do anything like Tesla and are cheaper by half.
No specific “Tesla killer” model was specified. However, the first VW I.D. vehicles are due out around the time frame mentioned. The cars have been touted for years as being able to beat Tesla on range, however, little is known about these vehicles’ performance aspects or most other details. Additionally, pricing has not yet been revealed, but there has been talk of a price around ~$28,000.
If VW can build mass-produce and mass-market a long-range, sub-$30,000 electric vehicle, this will be fantastic for the segment. If it can beat Tesla on range, it’s assumed it will also beat the Chevrolet Bolt EV, the Nissan LEAF, and the Hyundai Kona Electric, which are all vehicles that the car would likely compete with as well.
However, until we know that this inexpensive, long-range electric car can match or beat a vehicle like the Tesla Model 3 in the performance department, this is a pretty bold statement from Volkswagen. In addition, $28,000 is surely not half of $46,000. Nonetheless, we look forward to the future when VW brings these vehicles to market and outperforms Tesla.
Source: Electrek
31 Comments on "VW Claims By 2020, Its Electric Cars Will Match Tesla At Half Price"
The eGolf is about half the price and so what? I had one of those. If they can make a car compatible to the Golf go 300miles EPA, and at $28,000, plus sell it in all 50 states in the volume they are constantly announcing, certainly it’s a compelling vehicle. Too bad I won’t by another car from them after Dieselgate.
They don’t seem to have plans to bring their new Golf size EV to North America. Which is probably wise, consider the lack of desire for small hatchbacks here.
Just lift it 2”, add plastic cladding and call it a crossover. I think people are willing to switch back to a hatch back with the range penalty on crossovers and SUV’s. That could be the killer of the SUV fad.
Since Management’s lying and cheating hasn’t returned the desired results compared to Tesla, it appears that they are switching strategies to smoking dope.
Right, but I an still hoping that somebody will bring good hatchback EV or a wagon. That stupid trunk concept of the Model 3 is still keeping me thinking whether to order it or not once it will be available in Europe.
Why don’t you first show that you can match Tesla at even the same price?
So VW is going to to have build costs for long-range over-engineered, aluminum-strenthened electric vehicles down below $15,000 in a year and two months? And they’ll do that by first spending $30 billion dollars?
Well, good luck. If the Tycan comes in at $40k or has a 100%+ margin at $80k, you’ll know that they aren’t just dieselgating us.
Don’t confuse this VW product statement with the products from other VW group partners.
Dante did not. The claim came from Diess, head of VW group! So the statement refers to all VW sub brands!
I love the styling of the car above. I wish there was a hot hatch with 60kw pack priced in the 20s that looked decent. I am not holding my breath though. With VW’s track record of deception and the recent announcements by their leadership that seems to erode their EV mission statement, I honestly don’t know what to believe any more.
The Bolt EV matches your criteria, after incentives.
Selling the car at that price wouldn’t be profitable for GM, given they discount it about 15% I imagine it isn’t profitable now. It is important for these cars to be profitable, but they refuse to give them specs that will sell the vehicles for the premium demanded over gas cars (they need to make the EV faster, more powerful, better towing, whatever).
I think they will have a hard time getting a 60 kWh pack for less than $35,000. I think you will see maybe 40 kWh packs around $30,000. Pretend they match Tesla’s costs, to have a reasonably profitable 60 kWh car it will be about $45,000.
Most important thing to lower costs for EVs is more efficiency, as higher efficiency leads to same range for less kWh. Look at Model 3 MR, with similar battery size as Bolt EV it gets 22 miles more range. I imagine the cost to build the Model 3 MR is similar or less than the Bolt EV and sells for about $5 – 10,000 more (you probably don’t pay MSRP for Bolt EV).
Even if they could make a similar car…What about charging infrastructure? There is no “catching up” to Tesla without DC fast chargers located along highways that have 135kW of power or more.
Please remember to think about what prices are being compared before commenting. If a European talks about a price it may well be an OTR price in one country. That will include VAT which is around 20% across the EU. US Prices are before tax and even delivery so effectively the ‘Free On Board’ price as they leave the factory.
This does make a difference.
VWs cars will also attract VAT.
In 2020?
Coming to a museum near you. No touching please!
Also, in order to keep crowd control as orderly as possible,…
Please be so kind, to mind the red velvet rope!
And it’ll fly. And make you breakfast. We promise.
I’m holding out for VW that also brings in the morning paper!
What’s a paper?
So VW is saying they will make an EV that offers AP/FSD, 0-60 in 3.3 Sec, has 300 mile range, for less than 35,000? And most importantly highly profitable? Good luck with that.
They’re not comparing to the P version. The only zinger at this point that VW could legitimately claim is at least they have adaptive cruise control (with stop and go) for a small adder. C’mon Tesla. Don’t make everyone get AP just to get adaptive cruise control.
A Fraction of a Car For Half Price !… 🙁 ….. I Believe That!
They probably need the same * that Tesla uses for it price after incentives and savings.
That is a pretty bold claim. The 1/2 price I can almost believe with their economy of scale. But matching on performance seems really unlikely. Range, probably.
I am sick and tired of idiots like this screaming about Tesla, while China is DESTROYING them from within.
Tesla has helped these companies. Heck, America would have quickly fined VW for their CO2 BS, and kept the fine, EXCEPT for Elon’s suggestion of moving it to EVs. OTOH, China is forcing these companies to put up factories, and then steal their technology. And companies like VW, then go on and work with their rapist.
Shouldn’t you be running the country Donald?
Volkswagen said: “Here we come very strong now. We have invested 30 billion in electromobility… We will come in 2020 with vehicles that can do anything like Tesla and are cheaper by half…”
————
lol
VW = Dirty Filthy Lying CHEATS!
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2018/03/29/london-court-set-give-go-ahead-dieselgate-lawsuit-60000-volkswagen/
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/eu-probes-automakers-over-emission-080956329.html
“VW Claims By 2020, Its Electric Cars Will Match Tesla At Half Price”
BWA HA HA HA HA!!
😆 😆 😆
When I saw the full title of this article, I just about snorted my drink thru my nose!
Who needs comedians, when we’ve got VW’s press releases?
Hey Volkswagon: Why doncha try actually doing something about making compelling EVs in large numbers, instead of continually bragging about what you’re going to do?