VW Considers Converting 2 German Factories Over To EV Production
Stage is being set for a huge shift.
Volkswagen has big electric plans for the future, if that future ever comes and the entire auto industry doesn’t crash. Though it currently only offers the e-Golf and, in Europe, the e-up, its electric efforts should really kick off in early 2020 with the coming of the I.D. Hatch, the first of several models based on its flexible M.E.B. platform. With the factory situation for that first model sorted — production of the Hatch is slated for a plant in Zwickau, Germany — the automaker is turning its attention to other production possibilities in Europe, and could switch two other facilities to electric vehicle production.
A report in Handelsblatt suggests the VW plant in Emden, which now cranks out copies of the Passat, a model whose peak popularity appears to have passed, could also produce EVs. Several scenarios are being considered, including one that would see Passat production there end completely and the building converted into a sort of Gigafactory, where both EVs and batteries (in partnership with SK Innovation) would be produced.
The other plant that may have a battery-powered future is the facility in Hanover, which presently produces a range of commercial vehicles, including its electric version of a van: the e-Crafter. It is possible that the factory’s output could be switched to a Ford facility in Turkey which would free up the space for other purposes. Similar to its past role, executives are mulling whether to make Hanover the home of “heavier” offshoots of the M.E.B. platform. If that is the case, it would eventually turn out copies of the (very awesome) I.D. Buzz, in both passenger and Cargo form.
Europe isn’t the only continent that will be home to Volkswagen EV production, of course. The automaker has already said it will produce three models in the U.S., with its Chattanooga plant being eyed as the most likely location.
Source: Handelsblatt via Automotive News
15 Comments on "VW Considers Converting 2 German Factories Over To EV Production"
After the word ‘considers’ I stopped reading and started laughing!
Willful ignorance is nothing to boast about.
Nono.
The problem is that one day they say how clear their path into the EV future is.
The next day they explain how long everything will take, and how complicated is.
And NOW they are CONSIDERING sites for their EV factories.
At that pace by the time Hanover produces EVs, Gigafactory 4 in Europe will be spitting out Model Ys.
These are addtional sites.
VW = Dirty Filthy Lying CHEATS!
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2018/03/29/london-court-set-give-go-ahead-dieselgate-lawsuit-60000-volkswagen/
Actually VW stands for Volkswagen.
Ignorance is BLISS!
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/eu-probes-automakers-over-emission-080956329.html
Why do you continue to link to your erroneous article on launch delay ?
“We are currently looking into it. Thank you.” was your repsonse then, when the facts surfaced.
Is this follow on by VW, to the Tesla Gigafactory announcements, the Fahrvergnügen moment in the VW (Verboten Wunderkind) chapters, of ICE OEM EV history?
VW is making huge, albeit forced, investment in a fast charging infrastructure in America. VW is still only in the second year of that ten year investment. Anyone that thinks VW is not going to position themselves to take advantage of this investment is a fool.
The Electrify America network should be sufficiently built out by 2020 for VW to use as a marketing tool to sell massive numbers of fast charging electric vehicles. 2020 sounds like the right time for VW to hit the market with a slew of new battery electric vehicles. If VW doesn’t take advantage of the charging infrastructure they are building someone else will and VW knows this.
I don’t think they’ll focus a lot on US for the next few years.
They will focus mainly on China, without any doubt. If VW produces 100.000 Evs in 2020 for Europa and North America together, we are lucky.
Excellent point.
This is why I think a bunch of us could get in the same (virtual) room and have a really interesting conversation about which of the Legacies has the greatest potential to be a Very Major Player in EVs in the US. Right now, even with all the promises from Nissan, Ford, etc. about bringing out X EVs in Y years, I think VW would be my pick thanks to their new platform plus the chargers.
Agreed… There is no doubt VW is all in on electrification, and by the product cycle standards of legacy ICE manufacturers, moving quickly.
Yes, Tesla is faster and setting the pace, but the assumption others are “doing nothing”, whilst preparing to wind down their companies is clearly incorrect. Not all may survive, but many will.
Well the boardmeeting will be held in the middle of November according to Handelsblatt, so we will likely hear about the decision by the end of the month.