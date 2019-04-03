Volvo Adds Polestar Engineered V60, XC60 PHEVs

24 M BY ZAC ESTRADA

The plug-in hybrid performance wagon and crossover join the limited-production 2019 S60 T8 Polestar Engineered

Planning to grow its plug-in hybrid sales, Volvo Cars USA announced Wednesday it would bring over the 2020 V60 T8 and XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered models. They join the current S60 and XC60 T8 Twin Engine models, while it’s the first time Volvo will offer a PHEV wagon in North America.

Like the very limited production 2019 S60 T8 Polestar Engineered, the V60 and XC60 derivatives get altered powertrain software that is optimized to provide a more urgent burst of torque and more power sent to the rear wheels with the standard all-wheel drive system, according to Volvo. Power rises to 415 horsepower and 494 lb-ft. of torque, compared to the 400 horsepower and 472 lb.-ft. in the standard S60 T8 models.

Sweden-based Öhlins provides upgraded struts for tighter handling and there are gold-painted six-piston brake calipers that provide added stopping power. Other changes to the Polestar Engineered models are design-oriented, and there are gloss black exterior trim accents along with metal pedals and Polestar’s gold seatbelts to differentiate the models from Volvo’s regular line.

Unlike the 2019 S60 Polestar Engineered, which was limited to 20 units in the U.S. that sold out in mere minutes last year, and only available through the Care By Volvo subscription service for $1,100 per month, including maintenance and insurance. The 2020 models appear to be more widely available, although Volvo did not specify exactly how many units would make it over or how much they would cost. In my limited experience with the S60 variant, it isn’t quite the rival to Audi Sport or Mercedes-AMG models, but it at least shows the direction Volvo – and the standalone Polestar brand – could move towards in the coming years. And adding a V60 version will only enhance its reputation in enthusiast circles.