Volvo Unveils Second Electric Truck – FE Electric, It’s Bigger, Badder
Volvo Trucks presents its second all-electric truck, the FE Electric, just three weeks after the first one – FL Electric.
The new Volvo FE Electric is bigger – designed for heavier city distribution and refuse transport operations – with gross weights of up to 27 tonnes (vs. 16 tonnes in case of FL Electric) and is equipped with two electric motors instead of one (total 370 kW).
The battery options will be 200-300 kWh for up to 200 km (125 miles) of range (FL was from 100 kWh).
Read Also – Batteries Developed By Volvo Trucks Will Spread Across Brands
Sales of the Volvo FE Electric will begin in 2019 and already the first customers signed up in Hamburg, Germany.
“The first Volvo FE Electric, a refuse truck with a superstructure developed together with Europe’s leading refuse collection bodybuilder, Faun, will start operating in early 2019 in Germany’s second-largest city, Hamburg.”
“The new Volvo FE Electric will be offered in several variants for different types of transport assignment. For instance with Volvo’s low-entry cab, which makes it easier to enter and exit the cab and gives the driver a commanding view of surrounding traffic. The working environment improves too as a result of the low noise level and vibration-free operation. Battery capacity can be optimised to suit individual needs, and charging takes place either via the mains or via quick-charge stations.”
Volvo FE Electric specs:
- Fully electrically-powered truck for distribution, refuse collection and other applications in urban conditions, GVW 27 tonnes.
- Driveline: Two electric motors with 370 kW max power (260 kW cont. power) with a Volvo 2-speed transmission. Max torque electric motors 850 Nm. Max torque rear axle 28 kNm.
- Energy storage: Lithium-ion batteries, 200-300 kWh.
- Range: Up to 200 km.
- Charging: Two different charging systems are available. CCS2: Maximum charge power 150 kW DC. Low Power Charging: Maximum charge power 22 kW AC.
- Charging time: From empty to fully charged batteries (300 kWh): CCS2 150 kW appr. 1.5 hours, Low power charging appr.10 hours.
“With the introduction of the Volvo FE Electric we have a comprehensive range of electrically powered trucks for city operations and are taking yet another strategic step forward in the development of our total offer in electrified transport solutions. This opens the door to new forms of cooperation with cities that target to improve air quality, reduce traffic noise, and cut congestion during peak hours since commercial operations can instead be carried out quietly and without tale-pipe exhaust emissions early in the morning or late at night,”.
Jonas Odermalm, Product Line Vice President for the Volvo FL and Volvo FE at Volvo Trucks said:
“Hamburg, which in 2011 was named European Green Capital of the EU, has worked long and successfully on a broad front to enhance green and sustainable urban development. This applies not least in the transport sector, where electrified buses from Volvo are already being used in the public transport network. The experiences and ambitions from this venture make Hamburg a highly interesting partner for us.”.
“”Our solutions for electrified transport are designed to suit the specific needs of each customer and each city. In addition to the vehicles, we will offer everything from route analysis to services and financing via our network of dealers and workshops throughout Europe. We also have close partnerships with suppliers of charging infrastructure.””
Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Siechau, CEO of Stadtreinigung Hamburg, sees large potential for environmental benefits with electric trucks in the city:
“Today, each of our 300 conventional refuse vehicles emits approximately 31.300 kg carbon dioxide every year. An electrically powered refuse truck with battery that stands a full shift of eight to ten hours is a breakthrough in technology. Another benefit is the fact that Stadtreinigung Hamburg generates climate-neutral electricity that can be used to charge the batteries.”
Leave a Reply
11 Comments on "Volvo Unveils Second Electric Truck – FE Electric, It’s Bigger, Badder"
How do you charge a 300kwh battery from empty in 1.5hours from a 150kw Charger?
I’m guessing you don’t fully charge them and they are never allowed to fully discharge. Lithium batteries have head room. For example; the Nissan Leaf 24kWh battery is allowed to only charge to about 20-22kWhs.
Very funny. As the battery size can vary, so can the charging time. Note the “approx.”. Here’s the fact sheet for a *very* similar truck, I guess it’s Volvo’s “concept” truck. Time is specified up 80%, as per usual.
http://www.futuricum.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Factsheet-Futuricum-Elektrolastwagen.pdf
Volvo ups their game again. 28,000 N-m of axle torque! That is about the same torque (21,000 ft-lbs) as the Tesla Semi!. This Volvo rig could hold its own on a Volvo/Tesla big-rig Drag Times race.
And what happens in the EU won’t stay in the EU. Venerable Volvo-owned US truck manufacturer Mack Truck is primed to build US versions of these rigs. Trucks, especially Class 7 urban rigs, are the sweet spots for commercial EV applications. Tesla has a compelling prototype tractor product, but every day they waste in Model 3 production hell, another global truck manufacturer gets closer to producing their own electric trucks to sell to their own established long-term customers. Looks like Tesla’s no-competition-time-window is rapidly closing.
True, but Tesla is not about standing alone in the market, but creating markets so that the LICE corporations can feel safe enough to enter and flesh out the market.
Yes same torque but at a lower wheel rpm. So Tesla Semi will smoke the Volvo in a drag race.
That would be “interesting” to watch – since the trucks in Europe have a 90km/h speed restriction.
Kind of like watching a race with mobility scooters, or mopeds 🙂
…while in Switzerland, four 27t electric refuse trucks with a Volvo chassis have hit the road mid-2017 (in German):
https://www.freiburger-nachrichten.ch/see/haldimann-fahrt-vollelektrisch
http://www.futuricum.com/elektro-lastwagen/
Congrats, Volvo!
Thank you for those links, the first gave some price and consumption comparison to diesel trucks too.
The most interesting part for me, is actually the powertrain with two motors connected to the transmission.
Maybe they could use the same transmission for several trucks, and just choose to have one motor in a small truck, and two or more in larger (if the rest of the components can handle the load).
I wonder how many different solutions manufacturers will come up with, over the next few years – to solve problems and find the solution that is best for them.
Nice, keep up the good work.