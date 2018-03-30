Volvo Unveils Second Electric Truck – FE Electric, It’s Bigger, Badder

23 H BY MARK KANE

Volvo Trucks presents its second all-electric truck, the FE Electric, just three weeks after the first one – FL Electric.

The new Volvo FE Electric is bigger – designed for heavier city distribution and refuse transport operations – with gross weights of up to 27 tonnes (vs. 16 tonnes in case of FL Electric) and is equipped with two electric motors instead of one (total 370 kW).

The battery options will be 200-300 kWh for up to 200 km (125 miles) of range (FL was from 100 kWh).

Sales of the Volvo FE Electric will begin in 2019 and already the first customers signed up in Hamburg, Germany.

“The first Volvo FE Electric, a refuse truck with a superstructure developed together with Europe’s leading refuse collection bodybuilder, Faun, will start operating in early 2019 in Germany’s second-largest city, Hamburg.” “The new Volvo FE Electric will be offered in several variants for different types of transport assignment. For instance with Volvo’s low-entry cab, which makes it easier to enter and exit the cab and gives the driver a commanding view of surrounding traffic. The working environment improves too as a result of the low noise level and vibration-free operation. Battery capacity can be optimised to suit individual needs, and charging takes place either via the mains or via quick-charge stations.”

Fully electrically-powered truck for distribution, refuse collection and other applications in urban conditions, GVW 27 tonnes.

Driveline: Two electric motors with 370 kW max power (260 kW cont. power) with a Volvo 2-speed transmission. Max torque electric motors 850 Nm. Max torque rear axle 28 kNm.

Energy storage: Lithium-ion batteries, 200-300 kWh.

Range: Up to 200 km.

Charging: Two different charging systems are available. CCS2: Maximum charge power 150 kW DC. Low Power Charging: Maximum charge power 22 kW AC.

Charging time: From empty to fully charged batteries (300 kWh): CCS2 150 kW appr. 1.5 hours, Low power charging appr.10 hours.

Claes Nilsson, President Volvo Trucks said: