Volvo Teases Polestar 2 Again Ahead Of Reveal

10 M BY MARK KANE

Polestar 2 – if you want to buy one, they will honor/take cash sales

The first all-electric Polestar – the Polestar 2 – is soon to be unveiled. The world online premiere is scheduled for Wednesday 27 February. One week later, it will be presented live at the Geneva Motor Show.

The latest teaser (above) presents the back of the four-door “fastback” body type. It could be an interesting long-range EV for customers looking for premium and performance brands.

According to Polestar, the Polestar 2 will be sold in the Tesla Model 3 price range:

“Available on subscription, which will be a slightly more premium version of our sister brand’s Care by Volvo package, although we will honor/take cash sales”

This seems to apply that no financing will be offered, right? And as for that Model 3 price range, we’d guess Polestar is targeting the more top end versions of the Model 3.

Polestar 2 specs: