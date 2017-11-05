Volvo Launches New 7900 Electric Bus
13 hours ago by Mark Kane 11Comments
Volvo Buses is introducing a new version of its all-electric bus, the Volvo 7900 Electric, which is now equipped with greater capacity battery packs for more range.
There are now three options – 150, 200 and 250 kWh; of which, the top of the line battery should enable some 200 km (124 miles) of range.
In the case of charging, Volvo stays with CCS Combo plugs and a OppCharge interface (for roof charging).
First deliveries of the updated ebuses are scheduled for late 2018.
Battery capacity, in particular, has been significantly extended compared with before. The new Volvo 7900 Electric is available with a choice of 150, 200 and 250 kWh. This means that the bus can run far longer between charges, allowing it to be utilised more efficiently throughout the day.
Volvo Buses has also expanded the range of options regarding the way the batteries are charged. Just like before the batteries in the new Volvo 7900 Electric can be fast-charged at the route’s end stops, via the open and competition-neutral OppCharge interface. However, they can now also be charged via cable, CCS, which is the European standard for charging of electric vehicles from the mains grid.
The new Volvo 7900 Electric is being launched on the market and has its premiere showing at the Busworld international bus fair in Kortrijk, Belgium, on 20 to 25 October. The first models of Volvo’s new generation of electric buses are expected to become operational at the end of 2018.
The electric buses are sold in the form of a complete, turnkey solution, with Volvo taking care of all maintenance of both vehicles and batteries at a fixed monthly cost.
The new Volvo 7900 Electric
- All-electric propulsion, two-axle 12-metre city bus with low floor and three doors.
- Quiet and emission-free operation.
- 80 % lower energy consumption than corresponding diesel bus.
- Battery capacity 150, 200 or 250 kWh.
- Can be charged via OppCharge or CCS (250 kWh charge only via CCS)
- Operating range up to 200 km depending on topography and driving conditions.
- Volvo’s advanced steering system Volvo Dynamic Steering (VDS) and the safety-enhancing Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection Warning are available as options.
Håkan Agnevall, President of Volvo Buses said:
“This is a very important reinforcement of our electromobility product range, giving our customers maximum flexibility in their daily operations. During peak hours the buses can operate continuously without stopping to recharge. Instead, the batteries can be charged once traffic is at off-peak levels. On shorter routes, they can even run throughout the day and be charged at night,”.
“As the demand for electric buses has grown very rapidly both in Europe and the rest of the world, it feels really good that we can offer cities an electric-bus system that provides better preconditions than ever to switch to sustainable, quiet and emission-free public transport.”
Johnny Lidman, Product Manager City Buses Europe at Volvo Buses said:
“Operators can choose the charge interface that best suits each particular occasion. For instance, CCS is suitable for high-power charging when the bus is parked in the depot,”.
11 responses to "Volvo Launches New 7900 Electric Bus"
Are they ever going to make a Double Decker EV? That’s where most of the money is in for Capital Cities.
If anyone’s going to convince conservative Bus Operators that EVs can save fortunes, then said EVs have to be available for the most profitable work.
Double deckers are not common so it is hardly their first thought.
And BYD already sells double decker buses in the largest market for such buses, London and the UK.
Most cities use articulated buses for capacity, not double deckers.
In the uk especially Birmingham and London. Double decker is a must.
Humm, for people clammoring for CCS fast charging, having VOLVO make a VERY LARGE VEHICLE using it for charging certainly must be a feather in their cap.
Why is Pedestrian and Bicyclist Detection Warning an option? Are these people’s lives unimportant to Volvo?
Volvo sells a lot of buses in places like India where nearly 50% of road users are cyclists and pedestrians. They won’t pay money for an expensive detector to know there’s a cyclist in front of the bus. There always is.
How much? I have a big family.
Great news for Volvo Buses!,
Now we await the next challenge – long distance high speed inter city buses.
It will happen, just who will be first ?
That will probably be a LNG bus, and not a BEV.
They’re offering LNG trucks with HVO now with the same torque as a diesel truck, and 20-30% better fuel economy compared to a regular LNG engine. Engines work on a diesel cycle, therefor the need to some HVO.
The use is for medium to long distances.
After this hydrogen fuel cells will probably do the job. BEVs will probably need some kind of underway charging, which is only for some distances.
50kwh should be enough as long as they can handle crazy fast charging for pretty much all city busses.