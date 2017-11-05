Volvo Launches New 7900 Electric Bus

13 hours ago by Mark Kane

Volvo Buses is introducing a new version of its all-electric bus, the Volvo 7900 Electric, which is now equipped with greater capacity battery packs for more range.

There are now three options – 150, 200 and 250 kWh; of which, the top of the line battery should enable some 200 km (124 miles) of range.

In the case of charging, Volvo stays with CCS Combo plugs and a OppCharge interface (for roof charging).

First deliveries of the updated ebuses are scheduled for late 2018.

Battery capacity, in particular, has been significantly extended compared with before. The new Volvo 7900 Electric is available with a choice of 150, 200 and 250 kWh. This means that the bus can run far longer between charges, allowing it to be utilised more efficiently throughout the day. Volvo Buses has also expanded the range of options regarding the way the batteries are charged. Just like before the batteries in the new Volvo 7900 Electric can be fast-charged at the route’s end stops, via the open and competition-neutral OppCharge interface. However, they can now also be charged via cable, CCS, which is the European standard for charging of electric vehicles from the mains grid. The new Volvo 7900 Electric is being launched on the market and has its premiere showing at the Busworld international bus fair in Kortrijk, Belgium, on 20 to 25 October. The first models of Volvo’s new generation of electric buses are expected to become operational at the end of 2018. The electric buses are sold in the form of a complete, turnkey solution, with Volvo taking care of all maintenance of both vehicles and batteries at a fixed monthly cost. The new Volvo 7900 Electric All-electric propulsion, two-axle 12-metre city bus with low floor and three doors.

Quiet and emission-free operation.

80 % lower energy consumption than corresponding diesel bus.

Battery capacity 150, 200 or 250 kWh.

Can be charged via OppCharge or CCS (250 kWh charge only via CCS)

Operating range up to 200 km depending on topography and driving conditions.

Volvo’s advanced steering system Volvo Dynamic Steering (VDS) and the safety-enhancing Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection Warning are available as options.

Håkan Agnevall, President of Volvo Buses said:

“This is a very important reinforcement of our electromobility product range, giving our customers maximum flexibility in their daily operations. During peak hours the buses can operate continuously without stopping to recharge. Instead, the batteries can be charged once traffic is at off-peak levels. On shorter routes, they can even run throughout the day and be charged at night,”. “As the demand for electric buses has grown very rapidly both in Europe and the rest of the world, it feels really good that we can offer cities an electric-bus system that provides better preconditions than ever to switch to sustainable, quiet and emission-free public transport.”

Johnny Lidman, Product Manager City Buses Europe at Volvo Buses said: