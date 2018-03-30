UPDATE – SOLD OUT – Volvo Allocates Only 20 S60 Polestar-Engineered PHEVs For U.S.
And it will cost $1,100 per month through the Care by Volvo subscription service.
***UPDATE – Within minutes (39 to be precise), all 20 “sold out.” So, effectively, there are no more S60 Polestar-Engineered PHEVs available in the U.S.
The Polestar Engineered Volvo S60 is the hottest road-going sedan the Swedish marque has built to date. Powered by a plug-in hybrid T8 powertrain, the fast four-door pumps out 415 horsepower (309 kilowatts) and 494 pound-feet (669 Newton-meters) of torque. But don’t expect to take home all that horsepower for cheap.
Volvo today has released pricing information for its range-topping Polestar S60. The sedan will cost $1,100 per month (before taxes and fees), and will be available exclusively through the Swedish marque’s Care by Volvo subscription service. Users will have to access the app to order their vehicle smartphone. The S60 T6 Momentum and T6 R-Design will also be available through the app.
But hurry, the Polestar Engineered S60 will be produced in limited quantities. Just 20 will be available in the U.S., and each one will come with a few exclusive performance options. Things like a Polestar Engineered Öhlins suspension system, Polestar Engineered Brembo brakes with gold calipers, a Polestar Engineered strut bar, and 19-inch forged alloy are all exclusive to the trim.
This isn’t the first time Volvo has restricted our need for Swedish speed, though. Just 1,500 examples of the outgoing S60 and V60 Polestar were built globally, and only 200 of those vehicles made their way to the U.S. Those two cars were priced at $60,000 and $61,600, respectively.
If you want an S60 without all the frills and go-fast bits, you can still take home the standard T5 trim for just $35,800 to start. That model produces 250-horsepower (186-kilowatts) and comes standard with front-wheel drive. A fully loaded T6 Inscription model, meanwhile, will set you back a hefty $63,990. That model produces up to 400 hp (298 kW) using a plug-in T8 powertrain.
Do they think that making an insignificant amount of them will somehow make them more desirable or coveted?
Yeah. . and that usually works.
Some people tend to want what other people can not get or afford. That can be an exclusive product, or something made is a limmited number.
It is to make their standard model more desirable.
Classic case of using limited editions to draw buyers into buying the standard versions that are coming in 2019
No, it’s not a compliance car……….ROTFLMAO
Which regulation are they compiling with? At 20 units it is a marking stunt nothing more.
Marketing stunt and engineering exercise.
Like Tesla’s roadster.
Roadster was two orders of magnitude more vehicles!
This is just their science project.
Nothing to see here.
It is a halo car for their lower lineup of less expensive PHEV’s they have in the pipeline. This is really no different than Tesla’s business plan to sell the Roadster at a high price, then a lower price Model S, then a lower price Model 3, and then let volume savings on battery production bring down prices from there.
Halo car sells like Halo car. Nothing surprising here.
What is important is how they follow up the Polestar version with non-polestar versions next. They claim to have stopped gas motor development and that they are going to electrify all their vehicles over time. I have no problem with them starting at the top.
I don’t understand. The only thing that says this is supposed to somehow be an exotic product is the limited production. The price looks easy to pay. There’s nothing fancy or exotic about it.
Non performance version will be even cheaper
I don’t think Elon Musk will lose much sleep over this “Tesla killer”.
Why is this car interesting ? It’s not electric … it’s a hybrid with a tiny little lawnmower engine (loud, high vibration, sounds like you’re driving a poorly maintained 30 year old car).
0-60 times are comparable to old, legacy ICE cars and do not reflect any kind of electric powertrain…
I can’t believe that Volvo, of all the car companies, still has *nothing* in 2018. Nothing. Just old garbage.
Still, they’re going to blow away R8/Q7 Audi e-tron sales.
The competition is really fierce among these euros. Isn’t it?