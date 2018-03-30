Volkswagen’s Mega Factory In China Is Key To E-Mobility Efforts

5 H BY MARK KANE

Volkswagen Group in its Roadmap E plan intends to introduce 40 New Energy Vehicles in the next 7-8 year in China, achieving annual production of 1.5 million by 2025.

The key facility in the electrification plan is to be the Foshan plant in Southern China, which after expansion can handle 600,000 cars annually, as well as the Qingdao and Tianjin factoreis.

Soon, Volkswagen (through FAW-Volkswagen JV) will begin production of electrified cars on the MQB platform as well as the all-electric MEB models and battery packs (in Foshan).

“Through this mega-factory at the South China base of FAW-Volkswagen, we are fulfilling our promise to electrify China. Foshan is an important milestone on the way to becoming a people-centric provider of sustainable mobility.”

Source: Green Car Congress