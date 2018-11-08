Exclusive: VW’s $21,000 Future EV Is Actually A Next-Gen e-Up!
Probably not the car you were expecting.
Volkswagen recently created a bit of stir when Bloomberg reported that the German auto manufacturer would be launching a $21,000 (18,000 euros) Tesla competitor. We covered the story here also, and were wondering what Volkswagen had up its sleeves, since its current EV roadmap of I.D. vehicles didn’t include such a vehicle.
So, we were fortunate to sit down with Matt Renna, Vice President of Volkswagen North American Region (NAR)-G4 at the LA Auto Show yesterday to sort this out. Renna is also a former Tesla Product manager, so he knows the electric vehicle market very well.
Renna explained that Volkswagen wasn’t adding a new “surprise” vehicle into their I.D. lineup. The Bloomberg story was referring to the next generation e-Up. Volkswagen will be upgrading the e-Up’s battery which will give it a longer range and like the current e-Up, this vehicle won’t make it to US shores and will only be available in Europe. Renna couldn’t comment on the release date of it, since it’s not in his market, but other reports claimed the new $21,000 EV would make its debut sometime in 2020.
The new e-Up won’t be employing Volkswagen’s MEB platform which will underpin the entire I.D. line of electric vehicle from Volkswagen. While the e-Up is a very nice EV, and the added range will certainly make it even better, it’s not quite as exciting as some speculated the new EV might be. It’s great to hear that VW is updating their electric subcompact, but this ~$21,000 future EV didn’t turn out to be the Tesla competitor that Bloomberg had predicted.
Always thought that would have been the next e-Up! Great move anyways, in Europe these small cars still sell a lot, and in this particular case, if it will have more than 200 km WLTP range (current one 160 NEDC) and 18.000 euros price (current one more than 22.000 but only in Germany and UK, in other countries still 26-28.000) it will sell a lot.
If done well, it could take a big chunk of the Leaf and Zoe customer base, along with expanding the EV market.
I just hope that price doesn’t require a battery lease on top. If not, then it’ll be a game changer for economy cars.
They don’t do that now and I don’t think they’ll suddenly start in the future. It was a great solution in the early days of EVs about future improvements, for example the battery upgrade from 22 to 41 kWh for the Zoe, or about not caring that much of the battery’s health, but now it would be seen with more cons than pros. The main concern people have about battery leasing is: “well, where are the savings if you have to pay 60-80 euros every month for the battery?” And that’s true.
I don’t think you understand how small the E-UP is. It can’t compare to the Leaf anymore than model 3. It has 4 seats ffs.
Well, it’s a car that, including the ICE version, sells around 100.000 units per year in Europe (around 160.000 including rebranded Skoda Citigo and Seat Mii) so, what’s the problem? Many small city cars have 4 seats. I personally would buy a small one but with 5 seats instead, but hey, needs and tastes change a lot from a person to another.
I was replying to who seems to think the E-UP can compete or even compare to the Leaf or even Zoe. I own an E-UP btw, so you’re preaching to the choir.
Well, it’s normal then, they are all in 3 different segments (e-Up : A, Zoe : B and Leaf : C). As for the electric powertrain, right now it can’t compete but maybe it will with this new generation, let’s see.
I just don’t understand these comments that a certain EV “will take sales” from other EVs. Isn’t it time to consider that new EVs will just take sales from gas cars? The pool of gas cars is so large that taking sales from other EVs shouldn’t even be a significant issue.
Good for Europe.
Sub €20,000.- price tag.
More than 200 km of range (WLTP).
too expensive
It could still be the first electric car sold in Europe (together with Seat Mii and Skoda Citigo) with a starting price of less than 20.000 euros… and with a totally acceptable range for city driving and small trips.
Electric cars should do fine after first and second owner. So it is better to buy used real EV car than new e-Up which is totally uncomfortable and stripped down from everything you may need.
And why an e-Up! shouldn’t be considered a real EV car? In Italy the Fiat Panda (a car which is totally similar in size and charateristics to the Volkswagen uP!) has been the best selling car for decades. Also in the rest of Europe small cars are very popular. Unfortunately, Fiat only plans to make an EV version of the 500 and the Panda, which is ICE only, will probably disappear =(
Anyways, e-uP! and other city cars, well, are cars just like the other types of cars.
New = 5-7 years waranty (in Norway at least).. I’d go for a new one, or max 2-3 years old.
Name three less expensive alternatives.
Try China
The US slides further into irrelevance with the ‘it wont sell here’ mentality. Corrected version is ‘madison avenue will not get behind it’. Weve figured out how to sell fried crap food to the point where obesity & diabetes threaten millions. How about $5 cup o coffee? Anyone for a $12 cocktail? 4,000 SF poorly built/insulated house with 2 people inside? $1,000 cell phone anyone? Millions of 2nd & 3rd homes which sit empty 80% of the time? Purses $500 owner has 6? If the ‘machine’ wants it sold it will be sold. We just need to turn it into status symbol and wait for the ‘Keeping up with the Jones’ syndrome to kick in. Remember we sold MILLIONS of pet rocks & chia pet thingys. E-Up should be easy!
Because there are no floods and no snow in Europe. How did people in Texas and Michigan manage to survive all these years without SUVs?
Your comment perfectly shows the reason why VW doesn’t sell the e-Up in the US.
Changing argument a little:
I’m from Europe and I was shocked to hear from a little girl who went in Florida for two weeks, during summer, that Coca Cola is cheaper than drinkable water! Speaking about the obvious problems of weight and health such a situation brings, her parents told me: “They want people to be like that”. For what I know, a society living with such a ruthless system, which only aims at profit and is deeply influenced by lobbies, can’t really be considered a democracy.
I really hope you Americans can change these degenerated non written rules. You deserve it like any other nation in the world.
Considering that a lot of countries in Europe are offering up to 10000 euro incentive for electric cars, this little thing will sell like hot cakes.
The model refresh for the ICE-Up! is slated for fall 2019, though we don’t know if the e-Up will launch at the same time.
In other words the VW BEV equivalent of a GM Geo or smaller than Toyota Yaris(old Echo/Tercel), in Europe there is a Toyota Aygo a tinycar below subcompact size. Yes VW, an almost 1/2 price of the Mod3 base SR@$35,000,and almost 1/2 the size too.
Japanese auto manufacturers should make EV versions of their Kei cars ,tall city cars that are available with AWD/4WD in Japan,space efficient ,they come in all configurations ,microvans,pickups ,delivery /cargo vans,passenger cars.Strong ,sturdy vehicles ,these are exported to 3rd world countries after Japans mandatory age and mileage regulations for vehicles Being small cars they would not require big batteries and are mainly city cars,excellent for 50%-80% of most driving needs both Europe and US inter city environs. We drive too may 1person SUVs and pickups.GOOGLE Kei Cars Japan and see what I mean. Comments are welcome ,Thanks ,Rey
I searched them and they are so cute 😍
Yes, they should definitely make them electric.
Only drawback I imagine is the bad aerodynamics, but you can deal with it.
It’s a shame Toyota, Mazda, Honda, Mitsubishi, Subaru lag so much regarding electric cars.
But also other automakers like Ford, FCA, GM need to increase their efforts towards BEVs.
Aside from Tesla and the Chineese I currently see very well postioned Hyundai-Kia (Ioniq, Kona, Soul and Niro 100% electric, and various decent PHEVs). They only need to further increase production but they already know how to do good BEVs: efficient powertrains and large battery packs, I’d definitely buy a 39 kWh Ioniq when it comes out for example.
> Only drawback I imagine is the bad aerodynamics, but you can deal with it.
If driven below ~80 km/h does not matter much. So as a city car it will be OK. Easy to park and fitting in K-car category is much more important.
> I currently see very well postioned Hyundai-Kia
Yes, they used to be a odd out brand, but with their new EV line-up they are moving to center stage. Kona and Niro will sell very well if just they can produce enough.
So the electric Smart needs to become cheaper.
Smart Fortwo (and maybe Forfour too) will have a new generation which will definitely ditch the internal combustion engine in late 2019. It will surely be more competitive, so more range and cheaper (I hope they’ll also put DC fast charging capability).
In other VW news:
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/u-judge-gives-preliminary-ok-224855816.html
“Volkswagen has agreed to pay more than $25 billion in the United States for claims from owners, environmental regulators, states and dealers, and has offered to buy back about 500,000 polluting U.S. vehicles”
This is a step in the right direction for VW. At least for Europe where range is less of an issue than in the US. To gauge how big a step will come down to production numbers. If you are not pumping these compacts out like popcorn at the movies, it’s little more than another compliance car.
The Leaf still sells and suffers for its lack of battery management. There is more than enough market appetite in Europe to absorb this BEV without taking market share for the likes of the Zoe. Choice will broaden the market.
So it actually turned out to be fake news generated by VW PR departement and Bloomberg took the bait.
So indeed, it is the next version of the E-UP which is going to be the $21000 EV from VW. In Trump’s voice: Nobody knew… well some users did figure out which model it would be.
Auto-bild has a picture of how next UP will look. The taller style will make it easier to have a high-floor with space for full floor battery and still have decent high back seats.
https://www.autobild.de/bilder/neue-vw-2019-2020-2021-2022–5338805.html#bild31