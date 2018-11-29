New Volkswagen Video Focuses On The Future Of Electric Cars

14 M BY MARK KANE

Volkswagen encourages that EVs are the future of cars

In one of the latest promotional videos – The future of electric cars, Volkswagen starts with potential customers unconvinced about EVs. They say that electric cars/infrastructure needs to mature. On the other hand, sales increase quickly and more than half of the respondents in Germany expect that electric cars will dominate the automotive market by 2030.

Volkswagen decided to invest a lot in an entire family of electric cars, built on the all-new dedicated MEB platform. The German manufacturer will offer EVs in every class, starting with the I.D. compact hatchback about a year from now.

The company says that the year 2020 will be spectacular, due to a completely new generation of networked and intelligent electric cars. By 2025, Volkswagen will sell 20 different electric models.

Those cars are to be a kind of rolling tablet, easy to configure and always connected, ready for updates, quiet and spacious.

It’s always good to see some additional marketing efforts to make people learn about upcoming electrification. Here are the I.D. concept models already unveiled: