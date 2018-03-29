Volkswagen Trademarks I.D. 1 Through I.D. 9

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Volkswagen’s recently trademarked I.D. names leave something to be desired.

Volkswagen has introduced multiple vehicles as part of its upcoming all-electric I.D. vehicle lineup, and the concepts have unique names. However, the automaker hasn’t yet verified official names for the production cars. Now, a new report reveals that VW has trademarked nine I.D. vehicles. According to VW Vortex (via Green Car Reports), the vehicles have been trademarked through the European Union’s Intellectual Property Office.

Prior to this new information, we were aware of a handful of VW I.D. concept names. One was simply referred to as the I.D. (I.D. Hatchback). In addition, Volkswagen has touted its future I.D. Buzz, I.D. Crozz, I.D. Lounge, and I.D. Vizzion.

Interestingly, the previous, arguably catchy names are not what the automaker has trademarked. Instead, it chose I.D. 1 through I.D. 9. The good news is that this reveals that there are initial plans for up to nine cars, which means there are four we haven’t yet heard about. This also suggests that the I.D. Hatchback may be coined “I.D. 1,” and that subsequent vehicles could be named in order of number based on release date. However, we don’t know that this is true for sure, even though it makes the most sense.

Keep in mind that these names have not been trademarked in the United States. So, we could see the same scheme as above or perhaps we can still hold out hope that the more appealing concept names will make their way to our shores.

Source: VW Vortex via Green Car Reports