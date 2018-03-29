Volkswagen Trademarks I.D. 1 Through I.D. 9

  1. Home
Volkswagen’s recently trademarked I.D. names leave something to be desired.

Volkswagen has introduced multiple vehicles as part of its upcoming all-electric I.D. vehicle lineup, and the concepts have unique names. However, the automaker hasn’t yet verified official names for the production cars. Now, a new report reveals that VW has trademarked nine I.D. vehicles. According to VW Vortex (via Green Car Reports), the vehicles have been trademarked through the European Union’s Intellectual Property Office.

Prior to this new information, we were aware of a handful of VW I.D. concept names. One was simply referred to as the I.D. (I.D. Hatchback). In addition, Volkswagen has touted its future I.D. Buzz, I.D. Crozz, I.D. Lounge, and I.D. Vizzion.

Interestingly, the previous, arguably catchy names are not what the automaker has trademarked. Instead, it chose I.D. 1 through I.D. 9. The good news is that this reveals that there are initial plans for up to nine cars, which means there are four we haven’t yet heard about. This also suggests that the I.D. Hatchback may be coined “I.D. 1,” and that subsequent vehicles could be named in order of number based on release date. However, we don’t know that this is true for sure, even though it makes the most sense.

Keep in mind that these names have not been trademarked in the United States. So, we could see the same scheme as above or perhaps we can still hold out hope that the more appealing concept names will make their way to our shores.

Source: VW Vortex via Green Car Reports

L. Mäkinen

The I.D. 1 should be the car for the masses as the old Typ 1 (Beetle) and of course I.D. 2 for the microbus.

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
offib

Ahhh.. So they're doing Citroën's approach? C-Zero to C-8?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Andy

Well it's not uncommon. BMW have the 1-8 series for example. Mercedes is slightly different with it's C-S class.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago
Nozuka

I actually prefer "Neo" to "I.D. 1" …

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
eject

If they stagger them size wise the Neo would be more like a ID 3 since there should be at least two smaller ones available once the transition their whole lineup to the MEB.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

VW = Dirty Filthy Lying CHEATS!
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2018/03/29/london-court-set-give-go-ahead-dieselgate-lawsuit-60000-volkswagen/

Vote Up4-8Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
u_serious?

Right., and being part owned by oil producers means the money you give them helps fund more diesel research like their doing now.

VW can sukit!

VW can sukit!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
24 minutes ago
William

Volkswagen has touted its future I.D. 13, it’s the best one you haven’t yet heard about yet. 🤡

They are using the catchy name the I.D. “Just-Becuzz”, as in VW is feelIng lucky that someday it will actually make it past the Vapor Ware (VW) stage of real world EV production!

Vote Up3-3Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago