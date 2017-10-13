Volkswagen To Invest $1.7 Billion Into Electric Trucks, Buses
15 hours ago
Much like its German automotive rival Daimler, Volkswagen is planning to go big with its electric and automated truck and bus plans. In total, VW Truck & Bus will invest some €1.4 billion ($1.7 billion) into electric power-trains, autonomous systems and cloud-based software.
The company intends to develop its own electric trucks and buses, and will spread those vehicles into other Volkswagen Group brands – like Navistar, MAN and Scania.
The first VW-Navistar medium-duty electric truck is scheduled for launch in 2019.
According to the VW, its all-electric, commercial truck – the e-Delivery, will be produced by Volkswagen in Brazil, and will arrive in 2020.
Electric buses (the MAN and Scania) will enter market in 2018. Via Bloomberg:
““We believe in a wide range of alternative powertrains and fuels, depending on local availability, social and local demand and customer requirements,” Renschler [head of the Volkswagen Truck & Bus] said at a press event. “Therefore it is crucial that policy makers adopt a technology-neutral approach” in any regulations.
Electric trucks for local deliveries will probably exceed a 5 percent market share by 2025, according to Renschler. That compares to a forecast of about 25 percent for battery-powered autos. Commercial-vehicle manufacturers have been slow to develop electric models as loads are heavier than for cars and they serve a wider range of industry needs.”
source: Bloomberg
12 responses to "Volkswagen To Invest $1.7 Billion Into Electric Trucks, Buses"
VW, We get the joke. You’ll do anything in your power, to malign electrification as a superior consumer choice.
How ’bout that car cacophony in the photo?
DELAY TACTICS….$$1.7 B$$$That’s a lot of money to put in to prototypes that they know , they will never build .. Only doing this so the officials call the Dogs 0ff for awhile.
“Therefore it is crucial that policy makers adopt a technology-neutral approach”
Oh really like clean diesel would that qualify as a technology-neutral approach. Scum of the earth VW?
The technology-neutral approach would be to demand zero-emission buses.
The economic demand would be that they run really cheap.
Oh, wait. Is there only one technology left then?
Is the e-Golf sold nationwide? /s
Move along, nothing to see here.
I was offered an e-golf last week but with only 220km of range I said no.
Double the range and reduce the cost and then I may consider.
You are a joke right now VW. Look at BYD and how they invest vs time line. A new bus factory in just 1 year in California… Prouve you can do the same VW…
China returs on poll position..
Volkswagen will be bought by Tesla within five years.
Why would Tesla need to buy a bankrupt company,then again the manufacturing plants may be an advantage but only without the unions.
Only when VW used electric cars sell for under 10K I might consider Let’s ignore them Until then.
Here are VW’s electric plans
* 2020: Electric crossover with 500 mile / 800 km range.
* 2021: Electric ship with 10,000 mile / 16,000 km range.
* 2022: Electric plane with a 12,000 mile / 20,000 km range.
LOL.
LOl. But you forgot to include the renderings…or is that Kdawg’s job?