Volkswagen To Invest $1.7 Billion Into Electric Trucks, Buses

15 hours ago by Mark Kane

Much like its German automotive rival Daimler, Volkswagen is planning to go big with its electric and automated truck and bus plans. In total, VW Truck & Bus will invest some €1.4 billion ($1.7 billion) into electric power-trains, autonomous systems and cloud-based software.

The company intends to develop its own electric trucks and buses, and will spread those vehicles into other Volkswagen Group brands – like Navistar, MAN and Scania.

The first VW-Navistar medium-duty electric truck is scheduled for launch in 2019.

According to the VW, its all-electric, commercial truck – the e-Delivery, will be produced by Volkswagen in Brazil, and will arrive in 2020.

Electric buses (the MAN and Scania) will enter market in 2018. Via Bloomberg:

““We believe in a wide range of alternative powertrains and fuels, depending on local availability, social and local demand and customer requirements,” Renschler [head of the Volkswagen Truck & Bus] said at a press event. “Therefore it is crucial that policy makers adopt a technology-neutral approach” in any regulations. Electric trucks for local deliveries will probably exceed a 5 percent market share by 2025, according to Renschler. That compares to a forecast of about 25 percent for battery-powered autos. Commercial-vehicle manufacturers have been slow to develop electric models as loads are heavier than for cars and they serve a wider range of industry needs.”

source: Bloomberg