VW Teams With Tesco & Pod Point To Install 2,400 Charging Stalls In UK

6 H BY MARK KANE

The new project will expand the national charging network by 14%

Volkswagen and Tesco announced a big charging infrastructure project in the UK where more than 2,400 charging bays are to be installed at 600 Tesco stores.

The number of new charging points represent about 14% of the total number today and the timeframe for the project is the end of 2020.

Charging points will be mostly 7 kW AC (single-phase) with some number of 50 kW DC fast chargers. Those AC stations will be free of charge, while the DC will be priced “in line with the market rate”.

Pod Point was selected as the infrastructure partner – the company already has manufactured and sold more than 40,000 charging points in Europe since 2019. Additionally, Pod Point operates one of the UK’s largest public networks.

“The charging bays will be based in Tesco Extra and Superstore car parks throughout the United Kingdom, and will be installed by the UK’s largest independent public charging network operator, Pod Point. Customers will be able to charge their electric cars using a standard 7kW fast charger for free, or benefit from the use of a rapid 50 kW charger for a small cost in line with the market rate.” “Tesco wants to offer customers and local communities an alternative to fossil fuels, and also play its part in supporting the transition to a low-carbon, clean air UK. This builds on Tesco’s commitment to 100% renewable electricity made in May 2017.”

11 photos

Geraldine Ingham, Head of Marketing at Volkswagen UK, said:

“This incredibly exciting partnership with Tesco, powered by Pod Point, underlines the scale and ambition of our electric car programme in the UK. “Working with these partners to provide such an extensive network of EV chargers should leave no one in any doubt about the Volkswagen brand’s wholehearted commitment to an electric future.”

Jason Tarry, Tesco CEO UK & ROI, said:

“This is part of our wider commitment to addressing the environmental challenges that matter most to our customers, colleagues and communities. “We want to be the leading electric vehicle energy provider and to support our customers with more sustainable solutions. Our EV network provides a sustainable choice for our customers and charging while they shop is another little help to make their lives easier.”

Erik Fairbairn, CEO of Pod Point, said: