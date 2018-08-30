Volkswagen To Open New Electric Car Factory In North America

4 H BY MARK KANE

Volkswagen hints at a new EV factory in North America.

The main production site for the next-generation of electric cars from Volkswagen – I.D. family – is the massive plant in Zwickau in Germany. However, Volkswagen is preparing for production in China and hints at a facility in North America by 2022.

There is currently no official decision, announcement or any details, but it’s being discussed.

However, it could be too early to celebrate another EV factory in the U.S., as the location could be Mexico instead.

“There is no decision done so far,” Thomas Ulbrich, Volkswagen’s board member for e-mobility, told reporters here in Dresden, Germany. “We think there’s a natural fit to Chattanooga, but there’s no planning done so far.”

Volkswagen produces cars in the U.S. in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which could be expanded to handle I.D. BEVs.

Volkswagen I.D. family:

I.D. hatchback

I.D. CROZZ

I.D. BUZZ

I.D. VIZZION

I.D. BUZZ CARGO

Source: cnet.com