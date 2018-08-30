Volkswagen To Open New Electric Car Factory In North America
Volkswagen hints at a new EV factory in North America.
The main production site for the next-generation of electric cars from Volkswagen – I.D. family – is the massive plant in Zwickau in Germany. However, Volkswagen is preparing for production in China and hints at a facility in North America by 2022.
There is currently no official decision, announcement or any details, but it’s being discussed.
However, it could be too early to celebrate another EV factory in the U.S., as the location could be Mexico instead.
“There is no decision done so far,” Thomas Ulbrich, Volkswagen’s board member for e-mobility, told reporters here in Dresden, Germany. “We think there’s a natural fit to Chattanooga, but there’s no planning done so far.”
Volkswagen produces cars in the U.S. in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which could be expanded to handle I.D. BEVs.
Volkswagen I.D. family:
- I.D. hatchback
- I.D. CROZZ
- I.D. BUZZ
- I.D. VIZZION
- I.D. BUZZ CARGO
Source: cnet.com
7 Comments on "Volkswagen To Open New Electric Car Factory In North America"
Would wait till after the Trump Tarrif Tantrum.
Yeah . . if they’re going to make huge factories in the US like BMW and Mercedes, that export a lot of the cars to the rest of the world, they need long term stable rules to take info consideration. Mexico would probably be best option for a factory like that (now).
If they’re only going to supply local market, the size of the factory can be smaller, and they will suffer less from the Trump tarrifs.
VW may follow Nissan with building EVs in North America, in the great Agriculture and Commerce State of Tennessee. The Passat and Atlas factory in Chattanooga, may be a good site to go EV.
Again? That trick never works!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSxvaXX-pis
Yea…, That Trick Never Works ! Love that cartoon…!
Take your Time VW . Slow Down !… lol…, You’re Moving too Fast ..Just keep Pumping Out those Prototypes & Do Nothing Else , You will get Nowhere Very Very Fast !
In 3 years some people are going to be in shock at the totally changed market… And it’s not VW.