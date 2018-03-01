Volkswagen Launches “We Share” With 2,000 Electric Cars In Berlin

1 H BY MARK KANE

Volkswagen announced its all-electric “We Share” car sharing

In the second quarter of next year, Volkswagen intends to start its “We Share” all-electric car sharing service in Berlin, which will be followed from 2020 in other major cities in Germany, Europe and North America.

The “We Share” will be the first service of a broader new ecosystem “Volkswagen We” aimed at non-owners.

Initially, Volkswagen will make available 1,500 e-Golfs, later adding 500 e-Up!s. After the new Volkswagen I.D. enters the market, it will gradually replace e-Golfs and e-Up!s from 2020.

The primary focus for We Share are cities with a population of over one million.