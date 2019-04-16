Volkswagen I.D. ROOMZZ: Photos & Videos From Shanghai

25 M BY MARK KANE

Full-size SUV announced for production in 2021

With I.D. ROOMZZ, Volkswagen shows us the biggest vehicle built on the all-electric MEB platform – a full size five-meter long SUV, with three rows of seats.

The concept was unveiled at the “Brand SUV Night”, by the way of 2019 Shanghai Auto Show, and will have a production version in China in 2021 (other markets probably will follow).

“The multivariable all-rounder is a zero-emission SUV of the five-metre class which is tailored to both family and business requirements. The series version is to be initially launched on the Chinese market in 2021. The ID. ROOMZZ’s bodywork design follows the clear, homogeneous lines of the rest of the ID. family. The concept car also breaks new ground in the full-size SUV segment thanks to multiple details.”

Klaus Bischoff, chief designer at the Volkswagen brand said:

“This SUV is a monolith, appearing to be seamlessly machined from one solid block. The battery-powered ID. ROOMZZ moves effortlessly – silently and without emissions”.

The 225 kW dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain and 82 kWh battery enables I.D. ROOMZZ to go 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.6 seconds, while the WLTP range is 450 km (280 miles). Decent specifications are complemented by 150 kW DC fast charging capability.

The German manufacturer envisions Level 4 autonomous driving and I.D. Pilot mode so the driver can relax during the journey. Individual seats can rotate inward by 25° so the driver/passengers can better see each other.

“The ID. ROOMZZ combines future IQ.DRIVE systems – on request it can glide fully automatically (Level 4) through the traffic in ID. Pilot mode. The vehicle occupants are provided with information via interactive light zones.The completely new variable interior concept can be individualised to a great extent. Various seating configurations can be adapted not only to passengers’ personal wishes, but also to the respective driving mode. When the driver switches to fully automatic driving mode, the individual seats can be rotated inward by 25 degrees to enable a more communicative, lounge-like atmosphere on board. Moreover, when the car is driving fully automatically, the ID. Pilot Relax mode allows each passenger to adjust their seat individually to suit their needs. In this mode, the seat can be moved from an upright to a reclined position.”

Other interesting things are sliding doors and an interior made of AppleSkin – a renewable raw material.

“The ID. ROOMZZ is not fitted with a conventional dash panel. In the manual “ID. Drive” mode, the digital cockpit along with the steering wheel appears to hover in front of the driver. The digital cockpit consists of a full glass-front panel. The digitalised steering wheel has been conceptually integrated into the panel. The materials used in the interior are also unusual. The seat covers, for example, are made of AppleSkin™ – a new product that consists of a renewable raw material. Specially processed wooden veneers are also used in the “ID. Light” areas of the door panels. The CleanAir system uses an active filter system to ensure that the air in the vehicle interior remains clean even if the ambient air isn’t.”

Volkswagen I.D. ROOMZZ specs:

82 kWh battery

450 km (280 miles) of WLTP range , 475 km (295 miles) under Chinese NEDC

, 475 km (295 miles) under Chinese NEDC 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.6 seconds

180 km/h (112 mph) top speed

dual motor all-wheel drive

system output of 225 kW (306 hp)

DC fast charging to 80% in 30 minutes at up to 150 kW

10 photos