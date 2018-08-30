Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak In The Eyes Of Fully Charged: Video

3 H BY MARK KANE

Volkswagen I.D. R – the king of Pikes Peak race to the clouds.

Fully Charged takes us back to the summertime by presenting an episode about the Volkswagen I.D. R win at the 2018 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado. It’s already the second video from Colorado, after the Tesla Model 3, by Jonny Smith.

Romain Dumas set the new record of 12.42-mile (19.99-kilometer) track at peak of 14,110 feet (4,300) meters above sea level: 7:57.148. It’s not only a minute faster than any previous EV, but also faster than any ICE ever (previous best for ICE was 8:13.878 and for EV 8:57.118 set by eO PP100 in 2016).

Volkswagen I.D. R spec:

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.25 seconds

two electric motors with total of 500 kW of power and 650 Nm of torque

curb weight 1,100 kg

