Volkswagen I.D. Orders In Europe With Tesla-Style Deposits?

Volkswagen will go the electric Tesla way.

According to the latest news, the introduction of the upcoming Volkswagen I.D. in Europe will be preceded by the launch of a new order system requiring small deposits in a Tesla-like style.

In such a way, Volkswagen will be able to get knowledge about the real demand and prioritize customers who placed deposits, before cars will be widely available in showrooms.

VW’s Norwegian team believes that customers in Norway alone will place some 10,000 pre-orders.

The production of I.D. hatchback for Europe should start in November 2019, while the market launch will begin in early 2020.

It’s not yet clear whether a similar system will be utilized in the U.S. for I.D. CROZZ, when it hits the market in 2020 at earliest.

