  3. Volkswagen I.D. Orders In Europe With Tesla-Style Deposits?

Volkswagen will lead electric car investment

Volkswagen will go the electric Tesla way.

According to the latest news, the introduction of the upcoming Volkswagen I.D. in Europe will be preceded by the launch of a new order system requiring small deposits in a Tesla-like style.

In such a way, Volkswagen will be able to get knowledge about the real demand and prioritize customers who placed deposits, before cars will be widely available in showrooms.

VW’s Norwegian team believes that customers in Norway alone will place some 10,000 pre-orders.

The production of I.D. hatchback for Europe should start in November 2019, while the market launch will begin in early 2020.

It’s not yet clear whether a similar system will be utilized in the U.S. for I.D. CROZZ, when it hits the market in 2020 at earliest.

Source: Automotive News

3 Comments on "Volkswagen I.D. Orders In Europe With Tesla-Style Deposits?"

mjpk

Yep, according to the dealer I spoke with in Finland, customers can reserve “ID Neo” from beginning of April.

14 minutes ago
Viking79

It was a great idea of Tesla to do reservations the way they did. It really helped them understand demand and how much to spend on battery orders, etc. I think it was not long after they tried to dramatically pull up the ramp of the Model 3 when they realized how high demand would be.

9 minutes ago
This was confirmed a few months ago during a press conference: https://youtu.be/KvdPMlVvB7c?t=3622

3 minutes ago