Volkswagen I.D. Launch Set For November 2019 – New Details

1 day ago by Mark Kane

The Volkswagen I.D. is going to enter production in November 2019 in Zwickau plant in Saxony, Germany with deliveries ramping up in 2020.

The five-door, five-seat hatchback will be the first all-electric model in the I.D. family, built on the MEB platform.

Volkswagen has bold plans for the I.D., as 100,000 units are to be made annually from 2020 on, despite the fact that the hatchback will not be offered in North America.

U.S. will get the I.D. CROZZ SUV.

Preliminary specs hint at 400-600 km (249-373 miles) of all-electric range under NEDC. The 125 kW motor will propel the rear axle, but we believe there will be option for all-wheel drive too.

0-100 km/h (62 mph) will take less than 8 seconds, while top speed is expected to be 160 km/h (100 mph).

Volkswagen suggest I.D. will have affordable pricing.

Other notes:

tight turning circle of just 9.9 meters

excellent maneuverability

autonomous driving capabilities at a later stage

all-new design language and appearance

the concept is longer, wider and higher than Golf, will offer interior space of Passat

30-minute recharge to 80% using DC Combo

Source: Autocar