Volkswagen I.D. Hatch Order Books Open Up In May
VW is approaching the launch of I.D. later this year
Less than two months left until the opening of pre-orders for Volkswagen I.D. on May 8 (at least in Europe), according to Volkswagen
The German manufacturer reportedly intends to offer at first the launch edition of the I.D. hatchback (probably well equipped) and expects that all will be sold out by September when the first model will debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show.
In other words, customers need to hurry if they’d like to get an I.D. early.
“The brand is making good progress with its second transformation towards a greater focus on e-mobility. In the next ten years, the brand will manufacture over 10 million electric vehicles based on the MEB. First off is the ID., to be presented at the IAA. Customers can pre-book the launch edition of the ID. from May 8. “Given the interest in the ID. family shown by our dealers, I think it is possible that the launch edition will already have sold out before we unveil the ID. in September,” Board Member for Sales, Jürgen Stackmann, said.”
What to expect:
- about 48 kWh battery (base)
- some 330 km (205 miles) of WLTP range (base)
- some 450 km (280 miles) of WLTP range (higher version)
- up to 550 km (342 miles) of WLTP range (top version)
- 150 kW electric motor
- top speed of 180 km/h (112 miles)
- 7.2 kW or 11 kW on-board chargers
- 125 kW DC fast charging capability
- Price from around €30,000 in Europe
Vag is not Tesla. Vag lie.
So where’s all the supposed evidence against Martin Tripp or the supposed pedo diver? Elon lies.Reminds me of Trump “investigating” Obama’s birth certificate. We’re waiting. so
it will be interesting to see how much more the Model Y will sell, my prediction is VW will be battery constrained, and dealers in the US will not position it to sell in volume. I expect volume in the US to be similar to the Bolt, and they have a ton of work to do with charging infrastructure.
VW has already said this won’t be coming to the US. First year production (2020) will be over 100,000.
It’s happening!
Take the stealth plastic off already. Geez. Never thought I would live to see the day.
Production version will be revealed in September at the IAA in Frankfurt.