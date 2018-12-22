Volkswagen I.D. Hatchback First Drive By Fully Charged: Video

15 M BY MARK KANE

Fully Charged: “Amazing car”

Fully Charged was present at the presentation and demonstration of the Volkswagen I.D. in South Africa earlier this month and, as it turns out, the upcoming electric VW did not disappoint expectations.

The car feels already like a production model (still needs some refinements), but overall it seems that Robert Llewellyn will have a chance to go back to the Volkswagen brand after driving five different Golfs in the past. Well, before he switched to the Nissan LEAF and Tesla Model S.

“An extraordinary offer came through, ‘D’you want to drive the VW ID test vehicle in South Africa next week?’ Took a bit of arranging but we managed, and it was worth it. Amazing car, amazing country,”

Judging on the enthusiasm shown in comments, the I.D. could become a new best-selling hatchback and Nissan LEAF killer in Europe.

Expected Volkswagen I.D. specs:

about 48 kWh battery (base)



some 330 km (205 miles) of WLTP range (base)

of WLTP range (base) some 450 km (280 miles) of WLTP range (higher version)

of WLTP range (higher version) up to over 500 km (311 miles) of WLTP range (top version)

7.2 kW or 11 kW on-board chargers

or on-board chargers 125 kW DC fast charging capability

