Volkswagen I.D. Spends Christmas In Wolfsburg: Video
1 H BY MARK KANE
Volkswagen I.D. cannot wait for Christmas
Volkswagen sends Christmas wishes in a new video with the I.D. at its Wolfsburg headquarters.
Production should start in Zwickau in about one year and a fleet of prototypes entered the final stage of tests and developments. The first I.D. were demonstrated a week ago in South Africa.
Gut verpackt, unser Geschenk für 2019! 🎁 #FroheWeihnachten und alles Gute für 2019!🎄#Volkswagen pic.twitter.com/jezm3hSu9w
— Volkswagen News (@vwpress_de) December 21, 2018
