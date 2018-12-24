  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Volkswagen I.D. Spends Christmas In Wolfsburg: Video

Volkswagen I.D. Spends Christmas In Wolfsburg: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

Volkswagen I.D. cannot wait for Christmas

Volkswagen sends Christmas wishes in a new video with the I.D. at its Wolfsburg headquarters.

Production should start in Zwickau in about one year and a fleet of prototypes entered the final stage of tests and developments. The first I.D. were demonstrated a week ago in South Africa.

Volkswagen I.D. news
Volkswagen I.D. Prototype Tested In South Africa: Videos
VW I.D. Lounge Will Rival Tesla Model X: Launch Set For 2021
VW Christmas Card Teases I.D. Electric Dune Buggy

Volkswagen I.D.
12 photos
Volkswagen I.D. Volkswagen I.D. Volkswagen I.D. Volkswagen I.D. Volkswagen I.D. prototype Volkswagen I.D. prototype Volkswagen I.D. prototype Volkswagen I.D. prototype Volkswagen I.D. prototype Volkswagen I.D. prototype Volkswagen I.D. prototype in South Africa (source: Theo Calitz)

Categories: Videos, Volkswagen

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!