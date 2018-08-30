Volkswagen Forms Battery Task Force With LG Chem
Volkswagen is doing its homework before the I.D. launch
Volkswagen intends to begin mass production of electric cars in about year from now. The goal of 100,000 I.D. in the first year at an unofficial base pack of 48 kWh (or more) translates into a serious number like 4.8 GWh of batteries.
To not run the company into another crisis, Volkswagen has formed a special task force with lithium-ion battery cell supplier LG Chem.
The cells will be produced in an all-new factory in Poland. Because everything is new and the scale is so huge, every two weeks the highest-ranking EV executive from both VW & LG Chem will meet personally and discuss the progress, solve bottlenecks, etc.
“There are risks in third- and fourth-tier areas, especially in these new technologies. This is the reason why we created this task force with LG Chem,” Thomas Ulbrich, the VW brand’s management board member responsible for electric mobility, told reporters in Dresden, Germany.”
Source: Automotive News
It seems like 48 kWh * 100,000 = 4,8 GWh 😉
100 000 X 48KW/h=4.8GW/h
For 100.000 batterypacks with a capacity of 48 kwh you need only 4,8 Gwh of batteries
True. But as far as I know the 48 kWh battery packs would be the minimum, even for the short range version. The longest range ones should then be >80 kWh.
Nevertheless, we would still be smaller then 10 GWh.
Currently the Gigafactory 1 is at ~20 GWh, maybe some more with panasonic’s new lines by the end of the year. This is just for a few hubdet thousand cars/year. The long range Tesla Semi with a 1 MWh battery pack will enable 1 GWh/1000 trucks. They need to keep up ramping. Hope, Panasonic already has more lines on their 2019 budget.
“every two weeks the highest-ranking EV executive from both VW & LG Chem will meet personally and discuss the progress, solve bottlenecks, etc”
Makes me cringe. Yeah if the frequency of trips and hotel expenditure of executives is fixed upfront then we are all settled.
You’re right. It would be so much better if those two top executives slept on the factory floor…
In my experience working for and with Very Large Corporations, there’s nothing at all worrisome here. Big corps like to put firewalls in place to make sure things like joint ventures, inter-company task forces, etc. don’t go off the rails. The bigger (in terms of $$$) and more important the effort, the more likely they are to firewall the heck out of things. In mgmt terms, these firewalls typically are regularly scheduled meetings and status reports, etc.
The two plants in question are separated by a car trip.