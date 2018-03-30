Volkswagen Establishes Electrify Canada

5 H BY MARK KANE

Volkswagen Group Canada announced the formation of Electrify Canada, a new company that will build a ultra-fast charging stations in Canada, similar to Electrify America in U.S.

The Electrify Canada approach will be of course orders of magnitude smaller than Electrify America, which is required to spend a vast amount of money on the charging infrastructure.

The idea is to install 32 ultra-fast charging stations along major highways and metro areas in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec with 4 DC charging stalls on average, plus AC Level 2. The DC chargers are to be up to 150 kW or 350 kW with CHAdeMO and CCS Combo plugs.

New infrastructure is anticipated to be operational starting in the second quarter of 2019. That’s just in time for new long-range all-electric models from Volkswagen Group’s brands.

“The initial plan includes the installation of 32 EV charging sites near major highways and in major metro areas in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. Each charging site will have four chargers on average and use the non-proprietary DC fast charging technologies (CCS and CHAdeMO). Charging power will range from 150kW to 350kW for the expected longer range, larger battery vehicles coming to market and will also deliver 50kW charging power to support today’s EVs from all automotive manufacturers. Electrify Canada, a new limited partnership company based in Ajax, ON, will manage the rollout and ongoing operation of the network. The company will engage with local vendors to locate, build and operate the network providing Canadian drivers with a comprehensive, technologically advanced, and customer-friendly charging network. Electrify Canada covers the planning, procurement, implementation and ongoing customer care which will support all automotive brands in order to help ensure that all EV drivers have access to these chargers, regardless of their choice of manufacturer, to drive EV adoption.”

Daniel Weissland, president and CEO, Volkswagen Group Canada, Inc. said:

“The Canadian electric vehicle market is growing, creating a great need for charging that is fast, convenient and available in key locations. We are thrilled to be able to offer this service and to take a leadership position in providing this key EV adoption enabler to the Canadian market.”

In the U.S., Electrify America so far launched five stations according to the on-line map:

Electrify America Charging stations in U.S.:

Gulfport Premium Outlets(10000 Factory Shops Blv, Gulfport, Mississippi, 39503) Brughs Mill Country Store(345 Brughs Mill Rd, Fincastle, Virginia, 24090) Chicopee Marketplace(591 Memorial Drive, Chicopee, Massachusetts, 01020) Reston HQ(2003 Edmund Halley Drive, Reston, VA, 20191) Walmart Supercenter 1065(2400 N Hervey St, Hope, Arkansas, 71801)

Source: Green Car Reports