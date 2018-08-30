Volkswagen Hits Electric Car Speed Bump, Delays I.D. Hatch Launch
Volkswagen MEB-based EVs are delayed.
It seems that mass-production of Volkswagen‘s MEB-based electric cars is likely already delayed by at least a few months, as the company now states market launch in 2020, from the previous projection of late 2019 (likely November), according to media reports.
Production of the first model, Volkswagen I.D. hatchback in Zwickau, Germany still is expected to hit 100,000 units in the first year, but it’s now unclear whether the Volkswagen I.D. CROZZ (scheduled for 2020) will be delayed a little bit too, which would mean that market launch in the U.S. might then move to 2021, maybe.
A reason for why production will not start in late 2019 wasn’t provided by the automaker.
“Production of the automaker’s first highly touted MEB vehicle won’t begin until 2020, rather than 2019 as originally planned.
Volkswagen says it’s first new-generation battery-electric vehicle based on the upcoming MEB platform, the I.D. hatchback, won’t reach the market until 2020, rather than next year as originally planned.”
Source: wardsauto.com, VW
Categories: Volkswagen
Leave a Reply
59 Comments on "Volkswagen Hits Electric Car Speed Bump, Delays I.D. Hatch Launch"
I’m shocked I tell you, shocked.
Me too!
I thought VW had their battery supply secured?
Maybe not, but at least they have their funding secured.
Once they get to legal, maybe they go to ethical, then maybe the boot comes off the market’s neck. I’m sure the loyal will be there.
Don’t forget Shorts Enrichment Committee backup.
They have, why do you ask?
Why am I not surprised.
Maybe because VW can’t do anything more than issue press releases about future EV efforts.
Do you know the actual reason for the delay? Or are you just here to berate?
just pointing out that VW have not actually produced anything they have been doing press releases for. The one before this was how they were going to sell millions of EV’s by 2025.
Not even a week later they’re delaying it.
I would suggest berating in perfectly acceptable in this instance.
Your statement is not factual. They sold over 50,000 units this year.
Tesla trolls dont need facts just hate and slander…
It takes at least 5 years to go from conception to the consumer.
And they could have started 10 years ago, but “clean diesels will save us all!”
“It takes at least 5 years to go from conception to the consumer”
Hello!
Model 3 prototype revealed March 31st 2016, first customer vehicles received July 2017.
Seriously? Volkswagen is the King of Vaporware when it comes to EVs. For example, the I.D. Buzz was announced for production over a dozen times over the past years, with no follow-through.
I had hoped that VW’s recent major announcement about putting a whole slew of EVs into production signaled a major change… but this looks like same ol’ same ol’. 🙁
Because gee whiz, VW group is in the business of building gas engines. It’s all they’ve ever done. And just like every other automaker that’s been fighting electrification tooth and nail, they’re dragging their feet on something they’ve been mandated to do.
Kind of like how they were all “but clean diesels will save us!” That was them dragging their feet on actual change. I too have yet to see real change.
And build ultra fast charging networks.
one more year in the life of the e-golf… how about another battery update? The samsung cells are ready…
With less than 30 new eGolfs on the market and none of those later than 2017 models, I don’t believe VW is even producing the eGolf any more, at least not for the American market. Ford has stopped producing its’ first generation BEV, why wouldn’t VW follow suit?
There are only 2 in the market with both being 2017 models. They don’t like EVs. They only like Diesels, unfortunately that is dwindling down.
Because demand in Europe is high enough to sell every single one they can make. Production hasn’t stopped, in fact it actually increased in spring. (Though not by much.) They will discontinue the e-Golf either when the Golf VII is released (in fall 2019) or when the ID Neo is getting released in 2020.
One more year of press releases and concept VW Buzzes….
Meanwhile I picked up my AWD Model 3 last Sunday and boy is this car FUN!
the eUp is getting a battery update…
https://pushevs.com/2018/10/04/more-info-about-volkswagen-electric-triplets/
VW, your name is Mud.
It thought we had already agreed on the standard issue “Vapor Ware” (VW) !
“Mud” will work as well, I suppose!
I don’t know if I can handle all of the kerfuffle surrounding a Legacy ICE OEM EV “Production Hell”. 🙏🏼🤡🐢
My reply to William just vaporized.
???
Steven, I’m reaching out to you like Mel B on America’s Got Talent —
“What Just Happened?!”
Fixed. Went to trash for some words the bot didn’t like. Nothing bad. System doesn’t always work properly.
Thinking of launching 04/20 2021 , battery supply secured.
I’m not sure why this is funny? EVs are dead in the water if it’s so hard to get batteries!
I think they are still hopping that Tesla will go out of business so they don’t have to build EV’s and they decided to wait out another year just in case!!!
There are many who say Tesla has forced the big players to make evs . But also some have delayed EV sales because they realize how poor their car would fare against Tesla products.
From article Volkswagen said“…“Production of the automaker’s first highly touted MEB vehicle won’t begin until 2020, rather than 2019 as originally planned…”
————————
I’m a tad confused by this.
According to Jim Chanos & Bob Lutz, Tesla has no advantages over the traditional car makers yet the traditional car makers seem to be struggling to get into volume production EVs that can successfully compete against Tesla.
Jim and Bob Don’t value “first mover advantage” in their Tesla “Short” thesis EValuation.
It’s a Critical Mistake to overlook, when one looks at the Valuation, of the Tesla equity market, looking forward into the mid 2020s.
Legacy automakers are trying to emulate Tesla. They have no hope, Tesla’s over-promising, delays and excuses are way bigger and more ludicrous!
But that Bob Lutz guy told me all the legacy automakers could start producing millions of these things overnight. Maybe this isn’t so easy after all.
Come on, give them a break.
It’s not like they are the largest ICE manufacturer on the planet and have announced the SOP for 2019 back in 2015.
Oh wait, my mistake, they are and they did. Does it really take 5 years+ from first public announcement to SOP?
I just hope it does not end up like that airport BER. Until May 2012, it was announced to open a few weeks later in June 2012. Then it was delayed. And delayed. And further delayed. Now they talk 2020, maybe. Meanwhile, VW uses the unused airport to store them vehicles they can’t sell cause of WLTP that apparently came out of nowhere and hit them hard (62% sales loss in September in Germany).
I am Shocked in Disbelief ..How could this Happen.. I thought Tesla Was the Only One That was always Late . VW Never ! Ha ha ha ha …They are s0o0o0o0o0o Punctual . l m a o
Can somebody properly source this article?
I somehow believe there is a confusion of production and delivering by wardsauto.com .
Delivery start was always meant to be January/February 2020.
Correct. Production launch was originally November 2019 with deliveries early 2020. Now, production launch is pushed back to 2020. Ward’s wording tends to confuse “launch.” However, the story is that the car won’t begin production as early as planned and delivery status is unknown.
can you provide another source for the delay?
https://media.vw.com/en-us/releases/1088
This talks about 2020. Wards says it found the information in a recent press release from VW. I would imagine this is the one since the article was published on Oct. 4 and the Wards article – which was also published on Oct. 4 – says (today).
I think wards may be mistaken since there is no mention of a production date in that new release. In fact insideevs published another article just yesterday about that and there was no mention of a production delay. In any case the previous insideevs article and this one are giving conflicting interpretations of the same VW press release.
(Also I made a similar comment previously but it is stuck in moderation. ).
Now you know how difficult it is to make electric vehicles.
VW is discontinuing eGolf with only 2 cars (MY2017) on sale right now.
No plans for 2018 or 2019 models and their plugins will soon dwindle to 0.
Against all these odds, Tesla successfully sold 30,000 electric vehicles last month in USA.
Are shorts going to sue VW for moving the production target? Is the SEC going to investigate and file complaint? I guess not. But, if it was Tesla, there would be lawsuits; CNBC and Bloomberg reporters would go ballistic, predicting bankruptcy, demanding criminal investigations, spreading false rumors, and FUD. Elon is right with his critiques of the SEC. It is more than obvious that short sellers are engaged in a concerted effort to manipulate the price of shares of Tesla in a way that furthers the interest of short sellers by spreading false information, false allegations, and false rumors about Tesla, Inc. into the market, and employing strategies that impede the price formation process by injecting misleading trading information into the market, to move market prices in the direction that benefits the short sellers. This is exactly what the SEC should be concerned about and should investigate.
Are shorts going to sue VW for moving the production target? Is the SEC going to investigate and file complaint? I guess not. But, if it was Tesla, there would be lawsuits; CNBC and Bloomberg reporters would go ballistic, predicting bankruptcy, demanding criminal investigations, spreading false rumors, and FUD. Elon is right with his critiques of the SEC. It is more than obvious that short sellers are engaged in a concerted effort to manipulate the price of shares of Tesla in a way that furthers the interest of short sellers by spreading false information, false allegations, and false rumors about Tesla, Inc. into the market, and employing strategies that impede the price formation process by injecting misleading trading information into the market, to move market prices in the direction that benefits the short sellers. This is exactly what the SEC should be concerned about and should investigate.
In europe we have spent years waiting for a cheap model 3 that will maybe never get here. I think VW has the knowledge to judge when they are ready to produce a small EV that is competitive with a similar ICE model. No manufacturer is there yet.
Be patient. I put $5K down and waited almost 5 years for my first model S. It was worth the wait.
Apparently they don’t!
Another press release victory for VW group . This “ our car is delayed “ press release is right on schedule.
Tesla is years ahead of other manufacs. I deliberately do not call them ‘ competition’.
Phew! Tesla will survive another year because of this delay (/s).
What are the Tesla doomsday experts going to say ?
If they continue that way Chines built model Ys will be available in Europe before the VWs.
Well, at least for once they’re admitting to a delay in putting an EV into production. I suppose that’s an improvement…
Water is wet. Sky is blue
Das ist nicht gut Wunderwaffe. Besser, besser.
Diesel is dead, NEDC is dead, good luck
Probably they have so many clean diesels on order that will replace their former clean diesels so they cannot start working on a clean car yet.
Are VW committed to EV’s?
They have just removed all but one of the PHEV’s from EU markets because they no longer qualify under WLTP. This might be a little conspiracist, but delay and withdrawal doesn’t appear very proactive.