1 H BY MARK KANE

Volkswagen tripled sales of e-Golf in Austria last year

Plug-in electric car sales in Austria increased in 2018 by 22% to 8,848, which is moderate compared to some quickly expanding markets, but the market share of 2.6% (up from 2.1% in 2017) is still way better than the average around the world.

One of the biggest surprises to us is that Volkswagen e-Golf was the best-selling model in Austria by a wide margin. e-Golf (1,836) nearly outpaced second Renault ZOE (1,170) and third Nissan LEAF (982) combined.

According to the EV Sales Blog’s forecast, this year the black horse could be the Hyundai Kona Electric or Tesla Model 3.

In terms of brands, the biggest share falls on Volkswagen (22%), BMW (16%) and Renault (13%).

Plug-in electric car sales in Austria – December 2018

Source: EV Sales Blog