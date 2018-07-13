Volkswagen e-Golf In Very Limited Supply In U.S.
Sales of the Volkswagen e-Golf in the U.S. decreased from a stable few hundred a month to less than 100 recently.
That’s likely due to supplies shrinking to no more than 10 units nationwide, according to Cars Direct.
Just 776 e-Golfs were sold in the first half of the year in the U.S. while since late 2014 total sales reached 12,836.
In Europe, we see the opposite, as Volkswagen increased production and managed to secure fourth place among plug-ins with 8,347 sales during the first five months of 2018. Only the Nissan LEAF, Renault ZOE and BMW i3 have performed stronger from a sales standpoint.
What’s preventing Volkswagen from selling more e-Golfs in the U.S.? Well, sales are apparently limited by inventories, but whether that’s due to the growth of demand in Europe or maybe an early end ahead of the launch of the next-generation long-range I.D. Crozz is unknown.
“VW spokesman Mark Gillies told CarsDirect that the e-Golf is still on sale in select markets that have adopted California’s ZEV requirements. They include California, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington D.C.
Ten cars for 10 states still seems extremely sparse, especially when most of those 10 cars are probably in California.”
Source: Green Car Reports
7 Comments on "Volkswagen e-Golf In Very Limited Supply In U.S."
Vaporware
I woulda got the 36kWh 2017s that VW was selling this year if they were still around and available several thousand under invoice like how I got my 2018 Leaf. 36kWh vs. 40kWh is not much diff.
F you, VW!
Precisely! Our family has bought 9 VWs over the years but no more. My sister is getting $22K from them for her 2012 “Clean Diesel” with 104K miles . . . which will be used as down payment for the Dual Motor Model 3 she has on order.
It’s not just the apocalyptic levels of arrogance of the manufacturer, it’s the breathtaking cluelessness of some of the dealers. My local dealer has 4 zero mile 2015 TDis for sale . . . . at full MSRP!
Still have to wait in line to buy one in Europe. This is clearly a size people are interested in.
I wonder how the overall EV sales numbers would be with NO limmitation on supply from all manufacturers. Hyundai have a waiting list on both their EVs for example.
They’d rather have you buy one of their defunct diesel cars, just to get rid of them.
Too bad, like its gasoline counterpart, it is a very nice car especially if you prefer simple and tasteful German design.