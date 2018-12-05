Volkswagen e-Crafter Won’t Be Available In UK Until Mid-2021

3 H BY MARK KANE

Van operators interested in switching to EVs can always get… a knowledge boost

After the UK debut at the CV Show in Birmingham, Volkswagen presents its all-electric large van e-Crafter also at Milton Keynes EV Experience Centre (from Friday 7 to Monday 10 December), however, it’s still more than two years from market launch.

The German manufacturer already began sales of left-hand-drive version in some European markets, but the right-hand-drive for the UK is expected around mid-2021. Pricing and specifications have yet to be confirmed. This is probably why alternatives like Renault Master Z.E. can stay relatively expensive without much EV competition.

“Van operators interested in finding out more about making the switch to electric vehicles can always get a knowledge boost and advice from experts at the EV Experience Centre in Milton Keynes. And to get a real taste of what’s coming up, they’ll also have the chance to see the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles e-Crafter there this weekend.”

Volkswagen e-Crafter specs:

up to 173 km (107 miles)

36 kWh battery

80% recharge in 45 minutes (at 40 kW DC CCS Combo) or 5.5 hour AC (7.2 kW on-board charger)

100 kW and 290 Nm electric motor

90 km/h (56 mph) top speed

Depending on the type approval and whether it is a 3.5 tonne or 4.25 tonne variant, it offers a payload of up to 1.0 to 1.75 tonnes. Its cargo space provides almost 11 m3 of volume.

8 photos

“Based in centre:mk at 26-28 Crown Walk, Milton Keynes (MK9 3AH), the EV Experience Centre was the UK’s first brand neutral centre dedicated to electric vehicles. Funded through a partnership with Go Ultra Low and complementing Milton Keynes’ status as an Ultra Low City, the centre’s aim is to provide free education and advice about electric and plug-in vehicles. Not only can the team there inform visitors about the different electric vehicles currently available and coming to the market, but they also offer advice on charging and infrastructure, as well as answering questions to allow customers to make informed choices. They also offer test drive opportunities in a number of different electric cars.”

Commenting on the Centre’s latest arrival, Ted Foster, Centre Manager at the EV Experience Centre said: