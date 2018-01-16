Volkswagen Delivers First e-Crafter Electric Vans
Volkswagen has handed over the first units of its new, all-electric e-Crafter to an international group of major customers from Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Sweden – at its headquarters in Hannover.
These first vehicles will now be tested in real-world everyday use until mid-2018, as the launch of the series production and sales is scheduled for September 2018.
The Volkswagen e-Crafter is equipped with a 100 kW powertrain and a 35.8 kWh battery from the e-Golf. In the case of the e-Crafter, range stands at 160 km (100 miles), while the top speed is 90 km/h (56 mph).
The e-Crafter payload is 1-1.75 tons depending on version, while the overall capacity is 10.7 m3.
“Nothing beats practical experience: major customers from Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Sweden are testing the new e-Crafter vans in practical use. They are package delivery services, energy suppliers, trades businesses and individual retailers whose vehicles cover between 70 and 100 kilometres per day. Sometimes with each day involving hundreds of starts and stops. These parameters apply to around 85 per cent of the trips made in an urban setting according to analyses performed by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles on more than 210,000 driving profiles with over 1,500 customers. The e-Crafter has been tailored precisely to these typical city operations and distances with its 100 kW power output, range of around 160 km and top speed limited to 90 kph.
The lithium-ion battery of the e-Crafter is, however, completely integrated into the underbody. This means that the entire cargo volume (10.7 m3) is fully usable; the same applies to key dimensions such as its loading width (1,380 mm) and loading height (1,861 mm). The transporter’s maximum payload is between
1.0 and 1.75 tonnes depending on the version. At a CCS charging station supplying 40 kW (direct current), the battery (energy capacity 35.8 kWh) can be charged to 80 per cent after just 45 minutes. If an AC wallbox supplying 7.2 kW (alternating current) of power is used, the battery can be charged to 100 per cent within 5 hours 20 minutes. This is generally done overnight.
The electric van is based on the new Crafter. Like Crafter versions with diesel engines, the new e-Crafter will also launch on the market with state-of-the-art driver assistance and convenience systems. Standard equipment: Park Assist with side protection, a multifunctional camera and a rear view camera system. Other standard features include automatic climate control (Climatronic), seat heating, comfort seats, a navigation system, mobile phone preparation module and LED headlights. The e-Crafter will be available in September 2018. By then it will have the distinction of having already been extensively tested by customers in practice and made fully ready for the market.”
Dr Eckhard Scholz, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles:
“We have developed the new e-Crafter with our customers and for our customers. We are therefore now integrating selected fleet operators into an initial customer phase so that their findings in daily operations with the vehicles can flow into the final design of the zero-emission van.”
That’s a tiny battery for such a large vehicle. They really did just copy and paste the golf battery. Could have atleast add some extra modules.
The used the only battery pack capable of powering a BEV they had at hand that was not a prototype, in order to get this van on the road as fast as possible. Meanwhile, DHL Deutsche Post has passed the mark of 5000 all-electric delivery vans in the fleet in Netherlands, Germany and Austria last November. That’s about 1 in 7 vehicles of that fleet. They had to build them themselves, because VW did not want to make the effort to produce an electric van back in 2013 when they were asked for it. I predict that the Deutsche Post offering will outsell the VW van in 2018, too.
However, it shows that VW now scrambles not to be left completely behind, and any additional BEV on the road replaces another ICE for the time being, so, the more, the merrier, as the two vehicles are cleraly not competing with each other. They will both dig further into ICE marketshare.
That was useful. Thanks.
Can’t just add a few cells to an existing battery pack if you want to use the existing electronics and motor because the pack’s voltage would be higher. You’d have to add a second identical pack connected to the other pack in parallel to maintain the voltage.
This is a worse attempt than the e-Up!…
Dont think so. People dont need full range all the time. But an option to increase battery size, may be double will cater 97 % of market rather than 80. that would have been sensible approach
I really wish that was the case. For a company (like a public postal service) that’s experienced with leasing EVa, it’s fine – yet I hate to say it, but image is everything and this e-Crafter is breaking into the white van man market. Free lancers, builders, arsecracks.
They were never the type to warn up to EVs and this won’t help.
The battery is one thing, but the small motor is lifted straight out of a passenger car which demands lower gear ratios (and lower speed and efficiency).
This is VW we’re talking about, they still have deep pockets. And they don’t instill a lot of confidence in me given how they’ve forgotten the e-Up!. How will this differ?
The Renault Kangoo is doing well sales-wise, as is the e-NV200; the BEV Citroën Berlingo is likely to do the same. Ford recently announced a REx (serial-hybrid PHEV) version of the Transit Connect.
Professionals like builders/electricians/plumbers/gardeners may not have corp. beancounters, but after they start seeing the advantages, they’ll start adopting these vehicles very quickly — much more quickly than consumers, IMO.
Yeah, VW isn’t the quickest… they actually had a BEV version of the Caddy and never did anything with it.
Arse cracks!! What a hell are these????
You are many years behind but it is nice to see VW FINALLY really starting to move on EVs.
It represents some progress but it is
funny how DHL going it alone as a first time manufacturer of EVs has pressured mighty VW into competing in this lucrative market.
Should sound familiar to all Tesla haters and shorters.
Smart on VWs part.
I keep wondering how soon rivion will be out with their van and hopefully selling to utilities/delivery companies.
Seriously, Rivion would be smart to work with American utilities to get them into delivery companies since we have so many.
From the eT to the e-Crafter it took VW just six years:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DcQHi6P1SqM
and now they start real world testing. I guess it will take another six years before you can buy them in homeopathic doses … congrats to VW!
Meanwhile the guys from Streetscooter sell already tenthousands Streetscooters per year …
They will come with a 400km version of this.
Not real life 400km, but will be better for real life situations – and hopefully it will come as a passenger van / minibus then as well.
The first version should have 250km range. I know it is to cut cost for many customers, who do mainly inner city driving – but still..
Oh Yeah. . Forgot weight classes and restrictions for this type of vehicle.
With 400km, we can use this in 75-80% of our van fleet at work. We already have a good charging infrastructure at work, and the area we operate in is packed with chargers as well.
Will be able to save hundreds og thousands a year due to low running cost.
With the short range, we can only use this in 25-35% of the vans. It’s a start. Let’s see if they beat Mercedes Sprinter to be the first with longer range.
We’ve planned to order one of the Mercedes / Mitsubishi Fuso electric trucks egen they come. So we can test it out.
Every spec of e-Crafter is inferior compared to an ICE van, low range, slow, and more expensive. Another attempt to demonstrate that the gas is better than electric.
There is only one company able to show the world EV is better than ICE is every way, we need more startup company like that.
More expensive? What’s the price and what about TCO?
There is no way it gets 100 miles of range on that battery.
Better Late then never – Finally NOT Vapor ware. Pathetic VW but at least a start. RE: DHL and Bosch have been building their own EV delivery vans for European roads for years now.http://www.roadandtrack.com/new-cars/car-technology/news/a31122/dhl-points-out-how-slow-the-car-industry-is-by-creating-its-own-vans/
Many years after, for a *simple* vehicule. And tons of CO2.
What a pity !
This is the data I got on this van:
The VW Crafter was introduced in 2006, and was made by Daimler Mercedes. It was based on the Mercedes Benz Sprinter.
In 2013, VW designed the new Crafter (since the cooperation with Daimler had stopped), and they made it ready for electric drivetrain from the start.
Running tests during 2014-16, they desided to set it in a release category, and the first test vehicle with new drivetrain was torture tested during first half of 2017.
In May they showed demo vehicles to test fleet operators. They signed a deal for product testing.
In June, they startet slow scale manufacturing of the first drivetrains, and started to include a parallell line in the Crafter factory in Poland. In August this was operational, and a few was made to display at the Hannover messe.
The battery is 43kWh, and has 312 cells. It is supposed to go over 200km, in the first version.
There will come another version with over 400km range. Probably a pay for what you need. The short range version will be the first that will be sold. Followed by a larger battery option.
The numbers are stated by VW, and I don’t know if the numbers are NEDC or the new standard.
Charging: 40kW max. Can charge to 80 percent in 45 minutes.
There may be an upgraded fastcharger coming.
It’s supposed to be able to charge the larges battery option to 80 percent during a lunch breake. A lunch break is usually 30 minutes.
The motor is a 100kW motor with 290Nm torque.
It can carry 1700kg of goods.
Cargo area is between 9.9m3 and 18,4m3, depeding on chassis type.
It will come with LED headlights, automatic city break, park assist, trailer assist, lane assist, sensor based side protection, multi collision break, AGR certified ergoComfort 20 ways adjustable seats with massage (option), adaptive cruice control, fleet management interface (telemetry), heated seat and steering wheel, 230V power inside (300W), servotronic steering (electro mechanic) and so on.
It will also come as a pick-up (up to 7 seat double cab), with up to 7,4 meters length.
Under the 4 seats in the back is a large box for tools and stuff, a bit more secure then the tool box that’s on the bed.
There have been a study on why not more van drivers in Norway choose electric – since so many drive electric cars, and the main reason is range, range and range.
I’m sure this van will now be followed by Mercedes, Renault (Opel/Nissan), Iveco and maybe FIAT (Peugeot/Citroën) and so on.
Just give me range and options… and that ergoComfort seat 🙂
With competition, longer range, more standard equipment, more variations and so on.
As long as people start buying these vans in numbers large enough to make it profitable.
The boss of FIAT just stated that car manufacturers have now less then 10 years to change, or they will be outdated.
They have started to make a push for EVs too.
Sounds great. I don’t understand why so many here are complaining.
