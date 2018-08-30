Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus Launches New Electric Truck

5 H BY MARK KANE

Volkswagen e-Delivery is scheduled for 2020.

Volkswagen e-Delivery is another all-electric truck presented at the 2018 IAA. It’s developed in Brazil by Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus, which is part of TRATON (Volkswagen Truck & Bus AG), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Volkswagen AG.

The truck is in early stage of tests and the production is expected to begin in 2020 – just in time to fulfill orders for up to 1,600 electric truck in Brazil. According to the press release, range is 200 km (124 miles).

Volkswagen e-Delivery spec:

lithium-ion-nickel-manganese-cobalt cells (NMC)

200 km (124 miles) of range

of range 260 kW of power and 2,150 Nm of torque (on the wheels)

charging to 30% possible in 15 minutes, 100% in 3 hours

Press blast:

e-Delivery with a powerful drive “With dimensions suitable for use in urban areas, as well as functions for convenience, connectivity, safety, low operating costs and energy efficiency, our e-Delivery helps to make the concept of efficient and intelligent cities with rational and productive freight transport a reality,” says Roberto Cortes, Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus, which is part of the TRATON GROUP. The Brazilians have developed a new powertrain and battery pack for the electric truck. Among other things, this increases the range of the e-Delivery to more than 200 kilometers. The new settings for the battery banks, which share lithium-ion-nickel-manganese-cobalt cells (NMC), ensure high performance. The battery also has a quick-charging mode which reaches 30 percent capacity in 15 minutes and 100 percent in three hours. Thanks to the new powertrain, the e-Delivery achieves an output of up to 260 kilowatts with a maximum torque of 2,150 nanometers.

Also new is the truck’s modular configuration, which makes flexible assembly possible and provides more space for batteries. The vehicle is divided into three parts: a front module with the cabin and additional functions, a middle module with the batteries, and the rear module with the powertrain. The modules are independent of each other, so that the various components and designs can be easily combined for other electric vehicles as well. The model presented at the IAA has also been improved with respect to its intelligent systems. Pneumatic suspension and a smart payload reading system, for example, synchronize the load and electricity consumption in the eco-drive mode. The brake has three regeneration stages. This enables up to 30 percent of the power to be recuperated during braking. This energy is used to charge the battery. The regenerative brake engages before the pneumatic brake. The entire system can be adjusted according to the charging status or the driver’s preferences. Systems such as the air compressors, air conditioning, steering and water pump are controlled independently of each other, thus optimizing their electricity consumption. Axles, chassis, wheels and tires retain their traditional features and their robustness in the new Delivery line. They share platform components with the diesel vehicle family. Synergies and scaling can therefore reduce costs.

Another new from Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus at IAA is the Volksbus e-Flex, a flexible architecture for the electrification that enables to produce all-electric, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and range-exended EVs (REEV):