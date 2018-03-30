Volkswagen Announces New Electric Car Sharing Program

2 H BY MARK KANE

Volkswagen announced a “zero-emission” car-sharing service with only all-electric models on the the WE/We customer platform.

The new service will be launched in 2019 in Germany, which seems to be correlated with the introduction of the I.D. hatchback – the first Volkswagen built on the MEB architecture.

From 2020, the service will be expanded to major cities in other countries in Europe, North America and Asia.

The entire service seems to be developed in-house and will be managed by UMI Urban Mobility International GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen.

In that way Volkswagen, just like other manufacturers, is going to have its own car-sharing service for electric cars – a new field of competition.

“Apart from car sharing, vehicle-on-demand services can also include what are known as micro-mobility solutions. Volkswagen recently presented progressive e-mobile solutions for urban centers with the I.D. Cityskater2) and the I.D. Streetmate3) study. Going forward, vehicle-on-demand services from the WE/We customer platform, which could also be used to provide services such as a parking app or location based vouchering, are also designed to complement the mobility solutions offered by MOIA. MOIA’s products focus above all on ride hailing and pooling services. The vehicle-on-demand services available on the Volkswagen WE platform will be managed by UMI Urban Mobility International GmbH, Berlin (www.urban-mobility.io), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen AG led by CEO Philip Reth. UMI began operating this year with a team of approx. 30. As Philip Reth commented: “Our customers expect an environmentally-friendly fleet that takes them to their destination quickly and at a fair price – and that is exactly the experience we will be delivering.”

Volkswagen Brand Board Member for Sales, Jürgen Stackmann, said: