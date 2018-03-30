Vinny Bamboozalini Shares 5 Worst Things About The Tesla Model 3
Don’t be bamboozled! Learn about what Vinny thinks are the five worst things about the Tesla Model 3.
Every car has positives and negatives. Some positives are features that would prove fantastic in nearly anyone’s opinion. Just the same, there are certain negatives that would likely be deal breakers in the eyes of the majority. However, aside from the more obvious pros and cons, many good and bad features of any vehicle are subjective. What you consider “best” and “worst” comes down to your priorities.
YouTubers Now You Know are here to help. They don’t want you to be bamboozled, so they attempt to provide the “good” and the “bad” to assist you in making an educated decision. Most of us are well aware that these guys are Tesla fans and seem to really love their Model 3, but that doesn’t mean it’s free of faults. Just like any car, it has its drawbacks. Whether or not any or all of these five worst things are deal breakers is for you to decide.
Be sure to watch the video carefully and take it seriously so that you can feel confident about your decision if you choose to cancel your Tesla Model 3 reservation.
Video Description via Now You Know on YouTube:
Welcome back to another word from your trusted automotive advisor, Vinny Bamboozalini! In today’s video, Vinny shows you the 5 worst things about theTesla Model 3!
If you’d like to learn about Now You Know’s top five BEST things about the Model 3, we’ve attached the video below:
15 Comments on "Vinny Bamboozalini Shares 5 Worst Things About The Tesla Model 3"
We got “The Good”, we got “The Bad”, but where is “The Ugly?” ( Jim Chanos?)
😱
I like the end ….Funny!
“We’re not out to get Tesla.”
Then why did “today’s AN” (I have no idea who or what that is) put together a laundry list of regurgitated Tesla bashing FUD?
This is a fine example of the “Gish Gallop” method of underhanded and dishonest propaganda, where FUDsters try to bury any opposition in a blizzard of claims, knowing that nobody will take the time or trouble to refute them all in detail.
In case anyone hasn’t been paying attention, Tesla isn’t one of the auto makers which try to hide any safety-related concerns with its cars. Tesla is the auto maker which goes out of its way to issue recalls when it finds anything which it thinks might become a safety issue someday, even when no customer has reported any problem. See details here:
https://insideevs.com/tesla-recalls-90000-model-s-electric-cars-possible-seatbelt-issue/
Extra FUD points for repeating the wholly unsubstantiated accusation questioning the safety of Tesla workers, agitprop promoted by the UAW, and ignoring the strong refutation by Tesla. It’s really despicable how the UAW is conducting a full-on, almost entirely untrue mudslinging campaign. But hey, who needs real facts when they can make up fake news?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gish_gallop
FYI AN is automotive news website
Autonews. com
Just sayin’
I read that article and agree it just seems like a cheap shot at Tesla
Thanks for the Gish Gallop. “Now we know”
I love how it’s insinuated that the non-Tesla manufacturers operate with “honor.” If the Model 3 is unsafe, then come out and say it. Hastily built is different from unsafe. Laughable how they blur the two together.
“We’re not out to get Tesla…” Um, yeah, right.
I really don’t get the point of taking every shortcut to hit a self-proclaimed production number. Aside from avoiding the stock from dropping by missing said self-proclaimed production number.
Tesla proved it can make ~5k Model 3’s a week if they pull Model S and X workers off those lines, have the paint shop paint only Model 3s, and make Model 3s with 300 less welds and skip industry standard braking tests.
The 5k/week number is obviously still not possible under “regular” manufacturing conditions. If the CEO would stop making such outlandish goals, the company employees wouldn’t have to scramble to catch up with the CEO’s furiously flapping lips. It all comes back to TSLA’s stock price and keeping it inflated as much as possible. The CEO’s future compensation is completely based on TSLA’s stock valuation, and he is doing everything he can to keep that ticker moving upwards no matter what. I feel sorry for the regular Joe employees at Tesla.
BRO1999 aka Bob Lutz do you really believe that Elon Musk is managing Tesla just to make himself wealthier? Elon Musk could’ve taken his $180 million PayPal earnings and bought Amazon, Facebook, Apple shares and would’ve made a lot more money without any stress and criticism from tesla haters but he didn’t and chose to make a difference CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS
Here are my top 5 worse things based on myself and riders in my car (no particular order):
1. Keycard / phone app problems – need a real keyfob
2. Emergency front door handles that everyone pulls – can damage door/window hardware, really Tesla?
3. No HUD, tiny font for driver info / non-configurable LCD – If you’re going to have everything on the one screen, allow the user to choose what’s best for them
4. AC vents (I actually like them,however nobody else driving with me does) – solution looking for a problem.
5. Vampire losses – I see 4-20 miles a day, unacceptable. This occurs even during a two week period of no driving, in a garage plugged in. Checking app once a day.)
Playing “Pin the Tail on the Donkey” with the Model 3 door handles is the most irritating flaw in the 3. At night it’s like threading a needle. You can’t do it simply by touch. Like most “knobs” in a Tesla, you have to stare at it to do anything with it.
How would you know this, 7 E-Toothbrushes?
Another slavishly worshipful video of Tesla. The lowest quality car on the planet.
GO BYTON GO DESTROY DIRTY GAS GUZZLERS AND DIESELS LOL CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS THANKS CO2.EARTH
You forgot to mention any off planet Tesla vehicles, in your scathing survey response to The Universal Planetary Vehicle Quality ASSessment!