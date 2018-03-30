Vinny Bamboozalini Shares 5 Worst Things About The Tesla Model 3

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Don’t be bamboozled! Learn about what Vinny thinks are the five worst things about the Tesla Model 3.

Every car has positives and negatives. Some positives are features that would prove fantastic in nearly anyone’s opinion. Just the same, there are certain negatives that would likely be deal breakers in the eyes of the majority. However, aside from the more obvious pros and cons, many good and bad features of any vehicle are subjective. What you consider “best” and “worst” comes down to your priorities.

YouTubers Now You Know are here to help. They don’t want you to be bamboozled, so they attempt to provide the “good” and the “bad” to assist you in making an educated decision. Most of us are well aware that these guys are Tesla fans and seem to really love their Model 3, but that doesn’t mean it’s free of faults. Just like any car, it has its drawbacks. Whether or not any or all of these five worst things are deal breakers is for you to decide.

Be sure to watch the video carefully and take it seriously so that you can feel confident about your decision if you choose to cancel your Tesla Model 3 reservation.

Video Description via Now You Know on YouTube: Welcome back to another word from your trusted automotive advisor, Vinny Bamboozalini! In today’s video, Vinny shows you the 5 worst things about theTesla Model 3!

If you’d like to learn about Now You Know’s top five BEST things about the Model 3, we’ve attached the video below:

TESLA MODEL 3