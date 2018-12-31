See The World’s First Holographic Chrome Tesla Model 3

2 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

This Model 3 may be a bit over the top, but it’ll still draw attention anywhere it goes

Builds like these serve only one purpose: to draw attention. While you may actually appreciate what a crazy wrap job and directional wheels like these bring to the table, in reality, you, as the owner, are an attention seeking individual. And this vehicle perfectly fills that need. While it certainly won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, this holographic chrome Tesla Model 3 will undoubtedly steal the spotlight anywhere it goes. And for this owner, that’s probably everything that he hoped for.

The vehicle in question features a rather unique, albeit pretty expensive holographic chrome wrap. Covering every nook and cranny of this vehicle, the wrap job adds a rather compelling effect, especially during night time. Every surrounding light reflects over its surface. In turn, this effect gives the car one of the most intricate looks we’ve seen to date. Certainly, not everyone will like it, but, just like a peacock strutting in front of a female, it will have the desired effect.

Additionally, this Tesla Model 3 features a set of directional lightweight aluminum wheels. From the look of things, these are 19-inch wheels and fit the vehicle really snug. Add the overall appeal of a Model 3, combine it with all the hype surrounding Tesla lately, add a sprinkle of chrome wrap and this vehicle will be the star of any shopping mall parking lot for a long time to come. Check out the full video showcase of this battery-powered holographic chrome Model 3 right above.