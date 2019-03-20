See The Volkswagen I.D. Buggy Electric Car In Action: Video

50 M BY MARK KANE

Electric buggy takes EV grin to a whole new level

The Volkswagen I.D. Buggy has a strong chance of entering production – especially if the response after the Geneva Motor Show is strong enough. As you can see in the video, the electric buggy brings with it great enjoyment and it could even be used in tourist resorts for car sharing.

The one big question is what new small EVs, based on the open MEB platform, we will see on the market. There are tons of possibilities from sporty EVs to special commercial vehicles.

Volkswagen I.D. Buggy specs: