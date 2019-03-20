See The Volkswagen I.D. Buggy Electric Car In Action: Video
Electric buggy takes EV grin to a whole new level
The Volkswagen I.D. Buggy has a strong chance of entering production – especially if the response after the Geneva Motor Show is strong enough. As you can see in the video, the electric buggy brings with it great enjoyment and it could even be used in tourist resorts for car sharing.
The one big question is what new small EVs, based on the open MEB platform, we will see on the market. There are tons of possibilities from sporty EVs to special commercial vehicles.
Volkswagen I.D. Buggy specs:
- 62 kWh battery
- up to 250 km (155 miles) of WLTP range
- 150 kW/204 PS and 309 Nm (228 lb-ft) of torque rear electric motor
- option of all-wheel drive with additional front motor
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.2 seconds
- top speed electronically controlled at 160 km/h (99 mph)
- based on on Volkswagen MEB platform
Good to see this cut away image doesn’t have the huge radiator grill in the front. I wonder where they put it, or if that indicates it isn’t really required to be that large. It always worried me that MEB platform essentially still has all this “stuff” in the engine bay. After the simplicity of Tesla design I really can’t tolerate traditional car thinking, like LEAF, Ioniq, etc that has everything taking up useful space in the front for no really good reason except “that’s how it’s always been done”.
They’ve been shown a better way, I hope all companies can see that and make the radical changes EV allows.
The original Meyers Manx, or dune buggy, never had a grill just like the original Volkswagen Beetle that it was based on. It wouldn’t have looked like a true buggy with a grill.
Oh man, I really want this AND the new electric bus.
lol, Maybe by the time these kids, in the commercial, grow up and get a license, this car will be available…….
Another cool design.
Enough with teasing good design. Let us see some real products!!!!