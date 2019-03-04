Check Out Crystal Clear View Of Tesla Autopilot Line Detection: Video

23 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

As Tesla moves toward full self-driving, we see its Autopilot tech can discern stop lines.

Tesla constantly updates its technologies via over-the-air software updates. The company has said on numerous occasions that it will incrementally update Autopilot until it eventually becomes ready for Full Self-Driving.

Just recently, during a podcast with ARK invest, CEO Elon Musk shared that by the end of 2019 full-self-driving optioned Tesla vehicles will be feature complete. However, he also said he thinks the vehicles will be able to self-drive without human intervention by the end of 2020.

We’ve shared videos before via Tesla hacker and YouTuber greentheonly. Essentially, he’s able to get inside Tesla’s computer system and show us what Autopilot actually “sees.” Now, in his latest video, he reveals that Tesla added stop line detection. He notes that the front camera seems to “see” the stop line, as the process does not appear to be related to any GPS mapping information. In addition, he points out that it doesn’t seem to calculate distance at this point.

The hacker also shares that Tesla Autopilot cameras and software are now capable of identifying which type of vehicles are in the area, as well as each vehicle’s class.

The fact that a recent update to Autopilot makes the technology this much more aware is a testament to the automaker’s eventual move to full self-driving technology.

Check out the additional video below

Video Description via greentheonly on YouTube (above):

Tesla autopilot detecting stoplines during day

Only main camera since this is where all the action is anyway

The video below shows the same type of footage in a night-time setting:

Video Description via greentheonly on YouTube:

Tesla autopilot detecting stoplines during night

Only main camera since this is where all the action is anyway