Testing Tesla Model 3 Navigate On Autopilot In Heavy LA Traffic: Video

LA traffic can be a major mess.

How does Tesla’s Navigate on Autopilot negotiate heavy traffic situations like you’d experience in Los Angeles?

Perhaps a setting above Tesla’s Mad Max mode should be called Los Angeles Traffic Mode where the car shoots into the ever-so-tiny gaps.

Tesla’s Autopilot system added a new feature Navigate on Autopilot (Beta) rather recently. It enables the car to change lanes, as well as enter and exit highways automatically.

The driver first needs to set navigation, engage Autopilot and allow Autopilot to do so, which requires reading a disclaimer. Settings allow for speed-based lane changes (disabled, mild, average, mad max).

The video above features a Tesla Model 3, but the system is found on the Model S and Model X, too.

So, how well or poorly does it work in LA traffic? Click play on the video to find out.

