Teslacam Dashcam Captures Tesla Model 3 Barely Avoiding Crash
No road rage this time around, but there is still some scary footage.
This Teslacam dashcam clip shows us a really close call in which the Tesla Model 3 barely avoids a wreck.
As you’ll see in the clip, the Tesla Model 3’s active accident avoidance systems (such as front radar & Automatic Emergency Braking) stepped in to keep the car from crashing.
In an incident such as this, the car is typically quicker to react than even a skilled driver and this is what prevents the Model 3 from smashing into the car in front. As the Model 3 in the video changes lanes, the vehicles ahead come to an abrupt stop and collide. From the footage and the video description, it appears as though the Model 3 came within inches of hitting the vehicle in front.
Aside from clips like this, Teslacam has proven useful in capturing the license plates of offending drivers too. Honestly, it’s a feature that should be standard on all cars. Unfortunately, you’ll only find it on Teslas right now.
But with more and more of these types of videos surfacing, as well as those road rage ones, we tend to think that something like Teslacam will become increasingly popular, even at the OEM level.
Video description:
Super close call on I-75 S just north of the perimeter in Atlanta. Footage taken directly from the built in TeslaCam.
Wow, is that a VW TDI?
You could see that truck in front jamming the brakes on and the suv not seeing it. I’ve had the collision alert alarm go off frequently in our Model 3 when even a car two ahead slams on their brakes. I even had it go off once driving through my neighborhood when there was a kid running toward the street passing behind a parked minivan in his driveway. He didn’t run into the street but I could see him running from the open garage and disappearing behind the minivan. I was paying attention expecting that he might come back out the backside and keep going into the street and that’s when the alert went off. It went off before he reemerged. He stopped just at the back waiting for his parents I guess but I was impressed that it picked up such a small target moving in my direction occluded behind a big opaque object.
Model three, cat like reflexes, good thing there was nobody behind him!